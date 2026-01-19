Ole Miss Football Transfer Portal Tracker: Rebels Building on No. 2 Rated Class

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Rebels are rolling in the NCAA Transfer Portal this offseason with over two dozen players heading to Oxford amid a strong recruiting stretch for the program.

Once the portal window opened, Golding and Co. immediately sprung into action with the Rebels now holding the No. 2 rated class in America with 25 additions in the haul - including five Top-100 prospects signed.

But the program hasn't slowed down heading into the new week with Ole Miss landing a commitment from the No. 1 running back available on Monday morning after Michigan State's Makhi Frazier went public with a decision.

Frazier checks in as the No. 8 rated back in the Transfer Portal and the top remaining prospect at his position with the Rebels hitting a home run once again in the free agent market.

The Texas native rushed 116 times for 520 yards across the 2025 season while leading Michigan State’s ground attack. Frazier also tallied a pair of touchdowns on the season for the Spartans.

After two seasons with the Michigan State program, Frazier locked in on the Ole Miss Rebels and Indiana Hoosiers as potential landing spots with Golding and Co. securing the commitment after a trip to the Magnolia State.

Ole Miss has now landed two of the top-ranked running backs available across a 24-hour stretch after also locking in Southern Utah's Joshua Dye on Sunday.

Who's in for the Rebels? Which members of the 2025 roster have elected to depart?

The Transfer Portal Additions [25]:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jeheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Brady Prieskorn – Michigan (TE)

Deuce Knight – Auburn (QB)

Cameron Miller – Kentucky (WR)

JT Lindsey – LSU (RB)

Joenel Aguero - Georgia (S)

Troy Everett - Oklahoma (OL)

Walker Howard - Louisiana-Lafayette (QB)

Isaiah Spencer - Virginia Tech (WR)

Darrell Gill Jr. - Syracuse (WR)

Tah'j Butler - Georgia Tech (LB)

Jordan Renaud - Alabama (DL)

Blake Purchase - Oregon (EDGE)

Johntay Cook - Syracuse (WR)

Michael Smith - South Carolina (TE)

Joshua Dye - Southern Utah (RB)

Enoch Wangoy - Florida (OT)

Makhi Frazier - Michigan State (RB)

The Transfer Departures [19]:

RB Domonique Thomas

QB Austin Simmons

OL PJ Wilkins

WR Winston Watkins, Jr.

LB Jaden Yates

CB Ricky Fletcher

CB Chris Graves

CB Ethan Fields

OL Jude Foster

OL Delano Townsend

EDGE Corey Amos

S TJ Banks

OL Devin Harper

DL Jeffery Rush

LB TJ Dottery

EDGE Da'Shawn Womack

EDGE Princewill Umanmielen

WR Cayden Lee

K Mike Baker

