Ole Miss Football Assistant Departs Program To Join Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers

Ole Miss Rebels assistant strength and conditioning coach Jordan Sims is set to depart Oxford for the same role on the LSU Tigers staff, according to 104.5 ESPN.

LSU recently hired Ole Miss head strength coach Nick Savage once Lane Kiffin made his move to the Bayou State where he will now bring in another critical component to the off-field staff this offseason.

Along with Sims and Savage, Kiffin has brought over multiple staff members from his time at Ole Miss as he puts his touch on the program:

Charlie Weis Jr: Offfensive Coordinator - Weis has joined Kiffin in Baton Rouge after hopping on the flight departing Oxford alongside him on Nov 30. The offensive mastermind has been with Kiffin for years where he gives LSU an experienced play-caller.

LSU amended the the old term sheet with a new offer of $7.5 million over three years with an annual "look-in" clause to always make him the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the Southeastern Conference.

Dane Stevens: Quarterbacks Coach - Stevens served as a senior analyst and pass-game specialist for the Ole Miss Rebels where he receives a promotion while heading to Baton Rouge and following Lane Kiffin to the Bayou State.

Joe Cox: Tight Ends Coach - Cox joined Kiffin's staff in Oxford in 2024 where he took on the role as the team’s tight ends coach and co-offensive coordinator. The 39-year-old previously worked as the tight ends coach at Alabama in 2022.

George McDonald: Wide Receivers Coach - McDonald recently wrapped up his second season at Ole Miss after spending the previous three as the assistant head coach and receivers coach at Illinois. Now, he's Baton Rouge bound to join Kiffin and Co.

Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding has delivered punches of his own this offseason with the program hiring LSU associate head coach Frank Wilson, general manager Austin Thomas, and multiple critical components to the off-field staff.

Now, with Ole Miss navigating the offseason, multiple pieces of the staff are in place for Golding and Co. as the new era begins in Oxford.

