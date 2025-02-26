Ole Miss Baseball Claims Nationally-Ranked Midweek Win Over Southern Miss
The offensive fireworks were on full display at Swayze Field on Tuesday night as the No. 24 Ole Miss Rebels took down the No. 22 Southern Miss Golden Eagles 15-8 to push their winning streak to six games.
The Rebels (7-1) and Golden Eagles (7-2) combined to hit eight home runs on Tuesday, and the teams went through a combined 14 pitchers. Ole Miss got the scoring started in the bottom of the first inning on a two-RBI single from Judd Utermark followed by a bases-loaded walk from Austin Fawley to push the lead to 3-0.
Although Southern Miss would push across runs in six of the game's nine innings, the Rebels never relinquished the lead established in the early portions of the game. Fawley led the Rebels in RBI with four, and he was joined by Mitchell Sanford (3), Utermark (2), Ryan Moerman (2) and Owen Paino (2) with multi-RBI days.
Paino, a highly-recruited freshman for the Rebels, also notched his first home run of his collegiate career, and two of Fawley's runs batted in came via a moonshot home run in the bottom of the third.
Other home runs on the night for Ole Miss came from Ryan Moerman and Mitchell Sanford.
On the mound, Will McCausland gained the start for Ole Miss, tossing 3.1 innings of six-hit, four-run (three earned) ball. He was relieved by a combination of Ryne Rodriguez (0.2 IP, 1 R), Gunnar Dennis (1.0 IP, 2 R), Brayden Jones (1.2 IP, 0 R), Walker Hooks (1.1 IP, 1 R) and Connor Spencer (1.0, 0 R).
One of the biggest pitching sequences of the night came in the sixth inning when Jones entered the game with the bases loaded and no outs, and he was able to prevent any damage during his outing. He was credited with the win and is now 1-0 on the year.
Ole Miss will remain at home this weekend when it plays host to Wright State for a three-game series at Swayze Field. First pitch on Friday in the series opener is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.