Ole Miss Baseball Commit Slade Caldwell Selected by Arizona D-Backs in First Round
Ole Miss Rebels commitment Slade Caldwell had to wait until late on Sunday night, but an organization that loves the undersized, speedy outfielder with a big time hit tool finally claimed him in the MLB Draft. Corbin Carroll has been a comp for Caldwell, and the prospect is now heading to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Caldwell was selected 29th overall on Sunday night, and that pick holds a slot value of $3,045,500.
This is a huge loss for head coach Mike Bianco and Ole Miss, but this was likely expected by the program as Caldwell has been a mainstay on first-round big boards leading up to the week of the draft.
The Rebels have likely lost the best piece of their class, but with prospect Owen Paino withdrawing from the draft on Saturday night, Ole Miss should still be very excited about the crop of young ball players they are bringing to campus.
Arizona had no problem with Caldwell's smaller build (5-foot-9, 182 pounds) as his speed and hit tools are at the higher end of the spectrum. He should be an entertaining prospect to follow as his professional career begins.
According to Perfect Game, Caldwell is the ninth-ranked high school player in the country and the No. 5 outfielder nationally. He is also listed as the top player in the state of Arkansas after winning the state's Gatorade Player of the Year honors in 2023. His stats this season included a .485 batting average, three home runs, 18 RBI and just 10 strikeouts.