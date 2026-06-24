Ole Miss Baseball Finalizes Long-Term Contract With Mike Bianco

Ole Miss baseball wrapped up its best season since capturing the program's first national championship in 2022. They made their seventh appearance in the College World Series, but they were ultimately eliminated in two games.

The Rebels have built a standard of success this century, and head coach Mike Bianco has been at the helm through it all. He's helped establish Ole Miss as a consistent winner and built one of the premier programs in the country.

On Wednesday, that belief in Bianco was backed up. Per Chase Parham of 247Sports, Ole Miss, and Bianco are finalizing a new four-year contract. He just finished up his 26th season in Oxford and will be the lead man through at least 2030.

Why Mike Bianco Got a New Contract

Ole Miss’ head coach Mike Bianco head back to the dug out. | Stu Boyd II-The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Bianco was named the Rebels' head coach nearly 26 years to the day, on June 7, 2000. He's taken Ole Miss to the postseason 20 out of 26 total chances. Bianco has nine Super Regional berths and three trips to the College World Series since 2014.

He's the all-time winningest head coach in Oxford and is closing in on 1,000 career wins as the Rebels' head coach. The accolades are endless under Bianco's supervision at Ole Miss. He's built a winning culture, and the university entrusts him to continue to lead this program to success.

He got this new contract because there is simply no reason to doubt he can continue to build a winner. Fans were rightfully frustrated that the team missed the postseason in back-to-back years in 2023 and 2024. But this year's run to Omaha was impressive, and Bianco still has a lot to offer.

He also resonates well with the players. Following the Rebels' elimination in the CWS, he spoke about the seniors departing the program. Per Matt DeGregorio of WLOX, Bianco said, "To the seniors, just unbelievable to be here four years ago to win the national championship and then have some tough times, fight through and two tough years of injuries and not being good enough...but we hung together again, came back their senior year to get us to Omaha."

Certainly, next year's team will have some new faces, but some of the holes have quickly been addressed in the transfer portal. Ole Miss has added pitching and some exciting bats.

The popular trend in college athletics is to undergo change when things go south. But Ole Miss believed in their skipper. It's easy to take for granted Bianco's level of consistency and success, but Oxford is fortunate to have him at the helm.

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