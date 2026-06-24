Where Ole Miss Baseball Lands in Final Top 25 Rankings for 2026 Season

The 2026 college baseball season concluded on Monday as the Oklahoma Sooners defeated the North Carolina Tar Heels to win the national championship. The Men's College World Series saw five SEC teams represented, including the Ole Miss Rebels.

However, Ole Miss had a brief stint in Omaha as they lost to UNC in the opening game and were eliminated by Troy in the second game. It was a tough end to a successful season for Mike Bianco's group.

With the season over, the final top-25 rankings released, and Rebels' fans should be happy with their placement.

Ole Miss Cracks the Top-10 in Final Rankings

Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco during a NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and Ole Miss. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The final D1 Baseball rankings saw Ole Miss go from 18th to No. 7 in the poll. Six SEC teams (Oklahoma, Georgia, Texas, Alabama, Ole Miss, and Auburn) made their way into the top-10. North Carolina (2) and Georgia Tech (10) represented the ACC, and West Virginia (4) was the lone Big 12 representative.

The Rebels finished with a 41-23 overall record with a 15-15 record in conference play. Ole Miss was one-and-done in the SEC tournament following a loss to Missouri, but they caught fire with five straight wins to march to the CWS. The Rebels defeated Arizona State and Auburn twice, and a victory over Nebraska.

It was a steady rise to success this year for Ole Miss. They weren't ranked in the preseason poll, but got off to a 15-3 start in non-conference play.

What's Next for the Rebels?

Mississippi Rebels starting pitcher Taylor Rabe pitches. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

The Rebels have been active in the transfer portal, as they've added several pitchers and position players. They have seven seniors graduating and starting pitchers heading to the MLB draft, so there could be a lot of new faces next season.

Taylor Rabe and Cade Townsend are primary candidates to be selected in the 2026 MLB draft. In response, Ole Miss has added Brent Stukes, a pitcher who made 16 starts for South Carolina Upstate last year. They also brought in Jacksonville State pitcher Eli Pillsbury to hopefully offset some of those losses.

It was important for Bianco to get his team back to Omaha. It was the first time since the 2022 national championship after several disappointing seasons. Now, the Rebels need to build on 2026's momentum for next year.

The transfer portal haul should yield great results in 2027. The SEC is always competitive, but Ole Miss should be in the conversation as a repeat contender for the CWS.