Recapping Ole Miss Baseball's Busy Week in Transfer Portal

The Ole Miss Rebels saw a successful 2026 season end in the College World Series. It was their first time in Omaha since the 2022 national championship year. However, their time at the CWS came to a quick end as they lost back-to-back games to UNC and Troy.

However, that didn't stop manager Mike Bianco and his staff from quickly moving to the transfer portal to acquire talent. A lot of seniors and MLB draft hopefuls could see a new-look roster in 2027.

Over the last week, the Rebels added six new players through the transfer portal. Here is a recap of what Ole Miss did.

Ole Miss Transfer Portal Additions From June 15th Through June 21st

Ole Miss Rebels head coach Mike Bianco looks to the outfield before a game. | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

June 15: Mavrick Rizy, RHP

Ole Miss brought in their second pitcher from the transfer portal in LSU pitcher Mavrick Rizy. He's a 6'9" reliever with a fastball that sits in the high 90's. Rizy made 20 relief appearances with the Tigers and posted a 4.22 ERA.

June 18: Charlie Wilcox, RHP

Wilcox comes over from Georgia Tech after one season. He posted a 9.64 ERA with 13 strikeouts over 11 innings last year. He'll likely be used in mid-week games or long relief opportunities as an incoming sophomore.

June 18: Eli Pillsbury, LHP

Pillsbury became the second pitcher added in the transfer portal on Thursday. He brings a lot of starting experience from Jacksonville State. He finished with a 6-3 record and a 4.02 ERA over 16 starts. Pillsbury excels in attacking the strike zone, and he should be competing for a weekend rotation spot.

June 20: Brady Dallimore, C

Dallimore spent one season with TCU and split time as a catcher and designated hitter. The bat is what should excite Rebels' fans. Dallimore hit eight home runs with 23 RBIs for the Horned Frogs and slowly earned more playing time as the season progressed. He's got a ton of untapped potential that can hopefully be unlocked in Oxford.

June 20: Blake Fields, OF

Fields was the first transfer portal outfielder to commit to Ole Miss. At Houston, he led the team in walks (34) with a .261 batting average. Fields is a disciplined hitter who doesn't strike out a lot and brings quality defense.

June 20: Charlie Foster, LHP

Another SEC pitcher found their way to Ole Miss on Saturday. At Mississippi State, Foster pitched 36 1/3 innings with a 6.69 ERA. He worked as a reliever and a starter, which brings a lot of value to the Rebels' pitching staff. He'll likely serve as a long reliever to begin the season.

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