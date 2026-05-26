Ole Miss Baseball Region Breakdown: Schedule, How to Watch, Bracket Breakdown

The postseason is officially here for head coach Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels as they prepare to begin NCAA Tournament play.

With the official news that Oxford, Mississippi, would not host a regional this year, all focus shifted to Monday’s selection show to find out where the Rebels would be traveling for the Regional Tournament.

The Rebels will travel to Lincoln, Nebraska, to compete in the Lincoln Regional as they begin their postseason journey in the NCAA Tournament

Regional Bracket Breakdown

Jun 2, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Mississippi Rebels third base Luke Hill (7) catches a fly ball during the seventh inning against the Murray State Racers. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The Regional Tournament uses a double-elimination format, meaning teams must lose twice for their season to come to an end.

Ole Miss will be making back-to-back NCAA Regional appearances for the first time since 2021-22 and will be playing in a regional for the 27th time in program history.

Regional Schedule/How To Watch

The No. 1 seed Nebraska Cornhuskers (42-15) will take on No. 4 seed South Dakota State (24-31) at 3 p.m. on ESPN+.

The No. 2 seed Ole Miss Rebels (36-21) will take on No. 3 seed Arizona State (37-19) at 8 p.m. on ESPNU.

If Ole Miss defeats Arizona State, they will face the winner of Nebraska vs. South Dakota State on Saturday night at 8:00 p.m. EDT.

If the Rebels lose, they would play the loser of the two teams on Saturday at 3 p.m. EDT.

The Rebels are looking to get back on track after falling to Missouri in the first round of the SEC Tournament. Ole Miss’ loss to Missouri may have cost the Rebels a chance to host a regional tournament site.

Ole Miss will face a premier arm on the mound in Arizona State’s Cole Carlton. Carlton was named to the All-Big 12 Team and is considered a top-50 MLB Draft prospect.

The Rebels are also set to take on one of the best hitters in college baseball in outfielder Landon Hairston. Hairston ranked in the top five nationally in home runs, RBIs, batting average, and slugging percentage.

In 2025, Ole Miss lost twice to the Murray State Racers in the Oxford Regional tournament. The Rebels will need to make sure they don’t take any team lightly this time around, as the Racers were the No. 4 seed in that regional.

Mike Bianco is looking to lead another deep postseason run as head coach of the Ole Miss Rebels, with hopes of returning to Omaha and competing for a national championship. Ole Miss last reached the pinnacle in 2022, when the Rebels defeated the Oklahoma Sooners 4–2 to capture their first and only national title.

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