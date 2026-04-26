Ole Miss Baseball Splits Saturday Doubleheader With Georgia in Massive SEC Matchup

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss baseball split Saturday’s doubleheader with Georgia in dramatic fashion in both games, completing an eight-run comeback in game one to win, 10-8, before falling 9-7 in a 14-inning marathon in game two at Swayze Field.

The Rebels (31-13, 11-9 SEC) had nine home runs between the two games and have hit 14 in the past three games. Sixteen of Ole Miss’ 17 runs scored between today’s games came by way of the long ball.

Game one saw Ole Miss complete its largest comeback since April 24, 2021, against LSU, when the Rebels also came back from an eight-run deficit. All 10 of Ole Miss’ runs came from home runs, two from Dom Decker and one each from Austin Fawley, Will Furniss and Hayden Federico. It marked back-to-back games where the Rebels hit five homers.

Decker appropriately played the hero during Oxford’s Double Decker weekend. His second homer of the game was the game winner and marked his second multi-homer game this season. Furniss and Topher Jones also had two hits each.

After allowing eight runs by the fourth inning, Landon Waters and Landon Koenig combined to keep the Bulldog (33-11, 14-6 SEC) bats quiet. Koenig got the game one win, improving to 3-0 on the year.

After the Bulldogs had built their eight-run cushion, Fawley halved it by knocking his second grand slam of the season in the bottom frame of the fourth inning. Neither team scored again until Decker rocked a solo shot to right field in the seventh.

Down three and the pitching holding firm, Furniss and Federico sent balls over the fences in consecutive at-bats. The Rebels have had back-to-back home runs on three occasions in the last five games played, and Federico was involved in two of them.

Brayden Randle entered as a pinch hitter and singled up the middle to signify the tying run, then Topher Jones recorded his second hit of the day to serve as the winning run. Decker took the plate and blasted his second homer of the game to put Ole Miss ahead, 10-8. Decker has had two multi-homer games this season, the other being against Ohio State in February.

Ole Miss went to Walker Hooks in the ninth to shut the door on the Bulldogs, and he did just that. Federico made an incredible diving catch in left field to close out game one and give Hooks his fifth save of the season.

Series Finale pic.twitter.com/kOV7PMirIU — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) April 26, 2026

Game two commenced after a 50-minute intermission.

Furniss and Randle highlighted game two’s efforts, earning three hits each and combing for a trio of home runs. Randle tied his career high in single-game hits, and Furniss had his second career multi-homer game and had five total hits in the doubleheader. Judd Utermark was the other Rebel with multiple hits.

Cade Townsend was the first of seven Ole Miss pitchers in the marathon, working 4.2 innings, fanning seven and walking only two to get the no-decision. Ole Miss’ pitching squad struck out a season-high 21 batters.

The second game of the doubleheader kept with the theme of the first game, with Fawley knocking a two-run homer, his second of the day. After Georgia tacked a pair of runs to tie the game, Furniss also hit his second homer of Saturday to regive Ole Miss a 3-2 lead going into the fifth.

Georgia took a 7-3 lead after a five-run fifth which saw the Bulldogs hit its first two home runs of the series. Ole Miss scored in consecutive innings in response. After Utermark reached second on a double, Furniss drove him home to score Ole Miss’ first run of the series not from a homer. In the sixth, Randle collected his third hit of the game, fourth of the day, by sending a solo shot to right to make the score 7-5.

JP Robertson took the mound in the top of the sixth and Georgia’s offense stalled. Robertson struck out five and gave up no runs in his 3.1 innings of work.

After another scoreless inning led to the bottom of the ninth. With their backs to the wall, Furniss stepped to the plate with Utermark at first and launched his second home run of the day to even the score at seven. After not securing a winning run, the game went to extra innings.

Hudson Calhoun entered in the 10th and kept Georgia without a run until the top of the 14th. He fanned seven batters in 4.0 innings of work, but a home run from Georgia’s Tre Phelps broke the tie and would ultimately serve as the winning run. Georgia added another run after a loaded bases walk scored one additional to fashion the 9-7 final score.

Sunday’s rubber match will decide the victor of the series. First pitch is slated for 1:30 p.m. CT.

*Courtesy of Ole Miss Baseball Press Release.*

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