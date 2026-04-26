Schedule Update: Ole Miss Baseball vs. Georgia Bulldogs Start Time in Sunday Showdown

Mike Bianco and the Ole Miss Rebels will return to action on Sunday afternoon for a rubber match against the Georgia Bulldogs after splitting Saturday's doubleheader at Swayze Field.

In what became a day to remember for both programs, the Rebels captured Game 1 followed by a hard-fought Game 2 clash where the Bulldogs came out on top in extra innings.

“I think we played really good baseball today,” Ole Miss' Will Furniss said. “It didn’t turn out the way we wanted in the end, but we came (back) down from 8-0 in the first game. Hit really well, pitched really well in that time, too.”

Game one saw Ole Miss complete its largest comeback since April 24, 2021, against LSU, when the Rebels also came back from an eight-run deficit.

All 10 of Ole Miss’ runs came from home runs, two from Dom Decker and one each from Austin Fawley, Will Furniss and Hayden Federico. It marked back-to-back games where the Rebels hit five homers.

From there, Game 2 went to Georgia with the stage now set for a Sunday rubber match at Swayze Field in Oxford,

First pitch is set for 1:30 p.m. CT.

Series Finale pic.twitter.com/kOV7PMirIU — Ole Miss Baseball (@OleMissBSB) April 26, 2026

The Pitching Matchup:

Sunday: RHP Taylor Rabe (3-2, 4.19 ERA) vs. RHP Dylan Vigue (3-1, 2.51 ERA)

How to Watch:

Sunday's games will be streamed live on SEC Network+ with Richard Cross (PxP) and Keith Kessinger (analyst) on the call. Saturday's game will be broadcast live on SEC Network with Richard Cross (PxP) and Lance Cormier (analyst) on the call.

Fans can listen to all Ole Miss Baseball games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.

The Buzz: Ole Miss Edition

The Ole Miss offense has bloomed in the month of April, hitting .295 with 97 runs scored, 19 home runs, and 19 doubles as a unit. They are slugging .490 with an on base percentage of .414 over their last 12 games.

They have scored at least five runs in every game except for one (2-0 loss to Florida) and have reached double-digit hits in six of the 12 games.

Hayden Federico is hitting .459 with 12 RBI and an OPS of 1.229 in the month of April. Judd Utermark is hitting .408 with five home runs, 18 runs scored, and an OPS of 1.208 in the month of April.

Tristan Bissetta is hitting .405 with five home runs, 13 RBI, 17 runs scored, five stolen bases, and an OPS of 1.402 in the month of April.

More Ole Miss News:

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Ole Miss Rebels, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Notre Dame Fighting Irish Battling for Top WR

Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Reveals Definitive Statement on Remaining With Rebels

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Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.