Judd Utermark Becomes Ole Miss Baseball's All-Time Home Run Hitter

On a picture-perfect evening at Swayze Field, Judd Utermark delivered a moment Ole Miss baseball fans will never forget.

With one out and a runner aboard, Utermark jumped on the first pitch he saw and crushed it, sending a towering blast from the shadows on the infield into the glowing outfield beyond. As the ball disappeared over the wall, so did a record that had stood for nearly four decades.

"It was awesome," Utermark said. "I saw it clear the fence. It was a little bit of a relief."

The home run was the 49th of Utermark's career, pushing him past Kyle Gordon into sole possession of a mark that had remained untouched since 1987.

Utermark hit his first home run in a pinch-hit effort against Delaware in 2023 and never looked back. Early in his career, he showed plenty of promise as a freak athlete with tremendous power, but following in the footsteps of sluggers like Matt Snyder, Matt Smith and Tim Elko — all of whom were unable to break the record – made it seem unlikely that Utermark would be the one to do it.

A Long Road to History

Ole Miss Rebels' Judd Utermark (27) swings at the ball as Ole Miss Rebels take on Vanderbilt Commodores during the SEC baseball tournament championship game at Hoover Met in Birmingham, Ala., on Sunday, May 25, 2025. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Utermark's development was marked by early inconsistency. Shoulder injuries that required surgery cost him valuable development time, and repeated setbacks only caused him to fall further behind.

"He has only had a couple years," said Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco. "Even though he's a four-year guy, he's done it pretty quick."

Over time, he began to recognize and handle pitches at the top of the zone, a key step in becoming a more complete hitter. That growth led to more consistent contact, and as his power continued to emerge, everything clicked in 2025. He broke out with 22 home runs and teamed up with Austin Fawley to form one of the SEC's most dangerous power-hitting duos.

That production continued into 2026, and he became the first player in Ole Miss history to record back-to-back 20 home run seasons.

By the time Utermark rounded the bases on Tuesday night, he had done more than break a record. He cemented himself among the greatest power hitters to ever wear an Ole Miss uniform, turning years of development into one unforgettable swing.

The No, 15 Ole Miss Rebels defeated the UT Martin Skyhawks 17-6 Tuesday night, improving to 35-18 on the season. With the win, Utermark and company now head to Tuscaloosa with a strong opportunity to all but secure an NCAA regional hosting bid if they can win the series.

Game one against No. 18 Alabama is scheduled for Thursday, May 14 at 6 p.m.

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