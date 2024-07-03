Ole Miss LHP Wes Mendes Enters Transfer Portal - Report
Before the official closing of the transfer portal window on Tuesday, it appears another key Ole Miss Rebels player departed from the baseball program.
Left-handed pitcher Wes Mendes has reportedly entered the portal. Chase Parham of Rivals reported the news on Wednesday, and this is another big blow to Mike Bianco's 2025 roster in Oxford.
Mendes spent one year at Ole Miss, but he had the potential to carve out a role in the weekend rotation in the years ahead for the Rebels. He had 14 appearances in 2024, throwing 24.2 innings and posting an 8.39 ERA. While that is not an ideal earned run average, Mendes did flash some potential during his freshman season that was cause for optimism in his future.
Mendes is now the 14th Ole Miss player from a year ago who has entered the portal. He joins catchers Trenton Lyons and Eli Berch, outfielders Seth Farni, Treyson Hughes, and John Kramer, third baseman Andrew Fischer, and pitchers Liam Doyle, Grayson Saunier, Corey Braun, Gabe Smith, Kyler Carmack, Cole Tolbert, and JT Quinn.
The Rebels have also added four new pieces from the portal so far this offseason, with the most recent being outfielder Ryan Moerman on Tuesday. He joined Collin Reuter (C), Will McCausland (RHP) and Luke Cheng (SS) as athletes who have pledged to the Rebels out of the portal.