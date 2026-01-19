Inside Ole Miss Football's Top Transfer Portal Class After Massive Recruiting Weekend

The Ole Miss Rebels are dominating the NCAA Transfer Portal market with Pete Golding's staff assembling the No. 2 rated class in America with over 20 signees to this point.

In what has emerged as a pivotal stretch for Golding and Co. following a College Football Playoff run, there's been a primary focus on reloaded the roster for the 2026 season.

Once the offseason kicked into gear, the Rebels immediately made their presence felt on the recruiting trail with Ole Miss now piecing together one of the top Tranfer Portal hauls in college football.

Ole Miss is coming off of a strong recruiting weekend with the program tacking on another handful of pledges from elite weapons coming from Syracuse, Alabama, Michigan State, and Southern Utah, among several others.

Golding and Co. aren't shy when it comes to exploring all options with a commitment from the No. 1 running back in the FCS also inking with the program.

Who's in for the Rebels after a dynamite weekend in Oxford? Let's look into the recent pledges.

No. 2: WR Johntay Cook - Syracuse

Cook signed with the Texas Longhorns as a five-star prospect and the No. 3 wideout in the 2023 Recruiting Cycle over the likes of Alabama, Michigan, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, and LSU, among several others.

The 6-foot, 198-pounder amassed 273 yards and two touchdowns on 32 catches across 18 games in two seasons with the Longhorns.

From there, Cook departed the program and joined Syracuse ahead of the 2025 season where he made 12 appearances and recorded 45 catches for 549 yards and two touchdowns.

Now, after stops with the Texas Longhorns and Syracuse Orange, Cook is back in the Southeastern Conference where Golding and Co. add a high-upside wideout to the room in Oxford.

Cook is the second high-profile wide receiver to join Ole Miss across the last 48 hours where he joins fellow Syracuse wide receiver Darrell Gill Jr. in the Magnolia State after committing this week.

No. 3: RB Joshua Dye - Southern Utah

The 5-foot-11, 200-pounder is coming off of a dominant campaign where he ran the ball 295 times for 1,831 yards and 28 touchdowns across the 2025 season where he evolved into the top running back at the FCS level.

Dye ultimately earned First-Team AP FCS All-America honors while finishing fourth in the 2025 Walter Payton Award voting.

The historic season in which Dye rounded out the year at No. 1 in FCS in rushing touchdowns, rushing yards, yards per game (152.7) and scoring (168) has him emerging as a hot commodity on the recruiting scene with Ole Miss in pursuit.

The Transfer Portal Additions [25]:

Jay Crawford – Auburn (CB)

Keaton Thomas – Baylor (LB)

Jonathan Maldonado – Nevada (EDGE)

Sharif Denson – Florida (CB)

Jeheim Oatis – Colorado (DT)

Michai Boireau – Florida (DT)

Carius Curne – LSU (OL)

Edwin Joseph – Florida State (S)

Brady Prieskorn – Michigan (TE)

Deuce Knight – Auburn (QB)

Cameron Miller – Kentucky (WR)

JT Lindsey – LSU (RB)

Joenel Aguero - Georgia (S)

Troy Everett - Oklahoma (OL)

Walker Howard - Louisiana-Lafayette (QB)

Isaiah Spencer - Virginia Tech (WR)

Darrell Gill Jr. - Syracuse (WR)

Tah'j Butler - Georgia Tech (LB)

Jordan Renaud - Alabama (DL)

Blake Purchase - Oregon (EDGE)

Johntay Cook - Syracuse (WR)

Michael Smith - South Carolina (TE)

Joshua Dye - Southern Utah (RB)

Enoch Wangoy - Florida (OT)

Makhi Frazier - Michigan State (RB)

