Ole Miss Rebels Baseball Among Eight "Disappointing" Teams That Missed 2024 Postseason
OXFORD, Miss. – The bracket for the 2024 NCAA baseball tournament was revealed earlier this week, and the Ole Miss Rebels missed the cut for the second year in a row. Ole Miss has hit a wall since winning the College World Series in 2022 as the last team in, posting overall records of 25-29 and 27-29, respectively.
The Rebels are in uncharted territory, as this is the first time under coach Mike Bianco that Ole Miss has suffered consecutive losing seasons while also missing the postseason two years in a row.
247Sports rubbed salt in the wound on Wednesday when the publication picked eight teams who missed the postseason following a disappointing 2024 season, and Ole Miss made the cut. The teams listed either had a letdown season or were "snubbed" from the postseason.
“This marks another disappointing season for Ole Miss after 2023's letdown, but the Rebels still deserve a nod given how poorly things have gone for Mike Bianco since 2022's College World Series win,” 247Sports wrote. “After a heartbreaking loss in the SEC Tournament to in-state rival Mississippi State, Ole Miss fell out of NCAA Tournament contention for a second straight season. The Rebels now boast a 17-43 SEC record over the past two seasons."
The Rebels have not posted a winning conference record under Bianco since the 2021 season when Ole Miss went 18-12 versus SEC opponents. With many Ole Miss fans calling for a coaching change, 2025 could end up being a pivotal year for the program.