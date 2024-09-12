Ole Miss Rebels Baseball Reveals 2025 Schedule
After back-to-back losing seasons and missing out on the NCAA Tournament, the Ole Miss Rebels are getting their first look into their 2025 baseball campaign with the newly-released schedule on Thursday.
The Rebs start their season on Feb. 14 against Arizona in Arlington, Texas, as part of the Shriners Children's College Showdown. Also in this series, they take on Texas and Clemson on the 15th and 16th to open the campaign.
Ole Miss will then come home to face Arkansas State on Feb. 18, and it is also at Swayze Field for the first full series of the year when it takes on Eastern Kentucky on Feb. 21-23.
The Rebels do not take on an SEC opponent until the Arkansas Razorbacks come to Swayze Field on March 14 for a three-game weekend series.
Following that matchup, the remaining home SEC series include Florida, Tennessee, Vanderbilt and Auburn as the last series of the regular season. In addition to those tough home series, Ole Miss will spend some time on the road at Missouri, Kentucky, South Carolina, Oklahoma, and Mississippi State for the remainder of conference play.
In addition to their full weekend visit down south to in-state rival Mississippi State, the Rebels once again face them on April 22 in the Governor's Cup matchup as the home team in Pearl, Mississippi, before the Vanderbilt series.
Ole Miss will also take on Memphis twice throughout the course the season, splitting the home team honors. The first matchup between the two teams is March 25, giving the Rebs the homefield advantage, but on April 8, they meet again, this time seeing Ole Miss as the away team.
While the past two seasons haven't lived up to the Rebels' 2022 national championship run, this first look will help the preparation as they are getting ready for a bounce-back 2025 season. You can view the full schedule with dates here.