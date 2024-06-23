Ole Miss Baseball Gains Commitment From Transfer Catcher Collin Reuter
The Ole Miss Rebels gained a commitment from transfer portal catcher Collin Reuter on Sunday, their first portal commitment of this cycle. Reuter's mother announced the decision on social media, although it is worth noting that he is still eligible for the MLB Draft on July 14.
You can view the commitment announcement below.
The Rebels were in need of a catcher out of the portal after departures from Eli Berch and Trenton Lyons left Ole Miss with just Campbell Smithwick on the roster at the position. This move makes sense for the redshirt sophomore too, however, as he is a Mississippi native.
Calling Olive Branch home, he suited up for Magnolia Heights High School before joining the BYU roster in the 2021-22 season. In that campaign, he saw action in 46 games, but an injury eventually forced him to be sidelined for the following season before suiting up again this spring.
In the 2024 campaign, he hit for a .265 average with 10 home runs and 37 RBI, and he had a fielding percentage of .993 behind the dish, committing just three errors.
The news of Reuter's commitment was some much-needed good news on the transfer front for Ole Miss baseball as it has been nothing but departures from the program this offseason. The latest news on that front also came on Sunday as right-handed pitcher Kyler Carmack entered the portal.