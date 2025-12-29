How to Watch Chris Beard, Ole Miss Basketball vs. Alcorn State in Monday Night Clash

OXFORD, Miss. – The Ole Miss men's basketball team will play their final non-conference game back home in the SJB Pavilion on Monday, December 29, hosting Alcorn State at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network.

TEAM FACTS

Ole Miss Rebels (Record: 7-5, 0-0 SEC)

Head Coach: Chris Beard • 3rd Season at Ole Miss (51-29) • 288-127 career record (14th Season)

Alcorn State Braves (Record: 1-10, 0-0 ACC)

Head Coach: Jake Morton • 1st Season at Alcorn State (1-10) • 1-10 career record (1st Season)

ON THE AIR

Television/Online: SEC Network

Play-by-Play: Mike Morgan

Analyst: Daymeon Fishback

OLE MISS RADIO

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Play-by-Play: Gary Darby

Analyst: Murphy Holloway

SERIES HISTORY VS. ALCORN STATE

This will be the sixth matchup between Ole Miss and Alcorn State, with the Rebels holding the series lead 5-0. First facing off in 1985 in Jackson, Mississippi, they've played each of the last four games in Oxford, most recently in 2022.

LAST MEETING: November 7, 2022 (W, 73-58, Oxford, Miss.)

• Ole Miss held a narrow lead at halftime, but exploded for 45 second-half points to win by 15.

• Matthew Murrell (Ole Miss): 20 points, five made three pointers, six rebounds, three assists, three steals.

• Byron Joshua (Alcorn State): 15 points, three

rebounds, six assists, three steals.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Basketball.

SCOUTING THE BRAVES

Alcorn State has begun the 2025-26 season with a record of 1-10, with their victory coming over Indiana State in late November. A handful of their losses have come to power programs, such as Florida State, Minnesota, Maryland, LSU, Oklahoma, Iowa State, and Baylor. They currently own a NET Ranking of 335.

The team is led in scoring by Shane Lancaster at 11.9 points per game, while shooting 53.8 percent from the floor. Lancaster has been sharp from beyond the arc, sinking 24 three pointers while shooting 58.5 percent from deep. They are led in rebounding by Mike Jones at 3.9 per game, and get much of their statistical production on defense from Jameel Morris who has 24 steals.

Led by Lancaster's clip, Alcorn is shooting 36.8 percent from three to begin this season, ranking 62nd in the NCAA. They also rank among the top 100 in blocks per game at 4.3 (72nd), bench points per game at 29.1 (88th), and steals per game at 8.1 (93rd).

Jake Morton is in his first year as the head coach of Alcorn State, and his first season as a collegiate head coach. He's had numerous stops on staffs as an assistant coach, including Florida State, East Carolina, Jacksonville State, Coppin State, Western Kentucky, Miami, and more. He graduated from Miami where he was a standout guard from 1988-92, before playing professional basketball overseas.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Basketball.

SHAKE, RATTLE, AND WIN

For the first time since 2004, Ole Miss traveled down to Tupelo, Mississippi for a game, taking on Alabama A&M in Cadence Bank Arena. The Rebels jumped out to an early lead and never looked back, leading by 15 at the half before winning 80-66. Malik Dia set a new high for his Ole Miss career with 27 points while grabbing seven rebounds and blocking two shots. Ilias Kamardine ran an efficient offense at point guard, dishing out eight assists with just one turnover. As a team, the Rebels set a new season-high by shooting 54.0 percent from the floor.

50 VICTORIES

With an Ole Miss win over Southern Miss on Saturday, December 13, head coach Chris Beard picked up his 50th win at the helm in Oxford. He became the 13th coach to win 50 games at Ole Miss, the fifth coach to reach that mark in their third season, and the third-fastest to 50 in school history.

More Ole Miss News:

Lane Kiffin Reacts to New Offensive Coordinator Being Hired By Ole Miss Football

Ole Miss Football QB Trinidad Chambliss Wins Major Award Amid Breakout Season

ESPN Predicts Outcome of Ole Miss Football vs. Tulane Green Wave in CFP Showdown

Join the Community: