Ole Miss Baseball's Ethan Lege Named Finalist For 2024 Ferris Trophy
Ethan Lege has been a bright spot in an up-and-down season for the Ole Miss Rebels, and on Tuesday afternoon, he was named a finalist for the 2024 Ferris Trophy by Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame and Museum.
The Ferris Trophy is awarded annually to the top baseball player in the state of Mississippi, and Lege joins Brett Sanchez of Belhaven, Dakota Jordan of Mississippi State, Dalton McIntyre of Southern Miss, and RJ Stinson of William Carey as the five finalists.
So far this season, Lege leads Ole Miss in batting average at .323 over the course of 43 games. He is also second on the team in slugging percentage (.645), on-base percentage (.424), hits (50), home runs (13), and total bases (100).
The down side for Lege is that he is currently sidelined with a fractured thumb after being hit by a pitch on the hand last week, and he did not take the field at all last weekend in the Rebels' series win over the Auburn Tigers.
"He's a tough kid, he wants to play," Bianco said in media availability. "It's too soon from the injury. The hand's swollen, the thumb's still really swollen. The hope is once the swelling goes down he might be able to swing with some type of splint or brace on there."
Ole Miss will return to the field on Wednesday night when it plays host to the Murray State Racers, and it will continue conference play this weekend against the Texas A&M Aggies. The five finalists for the Ferris Trophy and their coaches will be honored at a luncheon and program on May 20 at the Golden Moon Casino in Choctaw, Mississippi.