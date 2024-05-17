Top 5 Backfield? Analyzing The Ole Miss Rebels Running Back Room
Even after losing its leading rusher, the Ole Miss Rebels backfield has added and retained some major talent.
After running back Quinshon Judkins decided to enter the transfer portal, the Ole Miss Rebels had a massive hole to fill in the backfield.
How did head coach Lane Kiffin tackle that challenge? By using what he had on the roster and attacking the transfer portal with his usual fury.
What does each Ole Miss running back bring to the table in 2024? Let's dive in below.
Ulysses Bentley IV
While most of the country was focused on the production of Judkins, Ole Miss fans knew they had something special with Ulysses Bentley.
Bentley had a stellar night in Oxford when Jaxson Dart helped lead the Rebel offense down the field with under two minutes left to stun the LSU Tigers and truly cap off one of the more memorable moments in Rebels history. While Dart and Tre Harris hooked up for what became the game-winning touchdown, Bentley was a key contributor throughout the contest.
His ability to run inside and outside of the tackles makes him a very versatile back within the run game, but his ability to catch the ball out of the backfield makes him a home run threat on every single snap.
Bentley had 540 yards rushing last season and was very productive as the second-string back. He also shows great patience in the hole and explosiveness in the open field.
He has struggled to stay healthy at times, but with the new additions, it looks like Kiffin will be using a pretty consistent rotation out of the backfield.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt
After the conclusion of spring practice, Lane Kiffin knew he had to add more talent to the running back room and add more depth to a scarce backfield.
Jacory Croskey-Merritt is a 5-foot-11, 204-pound back, and he began his career at Alabama State before transferring from the FCS to the FBS ranks at New Mexico.
At New Mexico, Croskey-Merritt had his breakout season in 2023 where he rushed for over 1,100 yards.
This back has tons of upside. He has a combination of speed and physicality that is hard to find with running backs making the jump to the SEC. One thing that stands out with Croskey-Merritt is that he always keeps his feet driving on first contact to get those tough yards.
The ability to fall forward is a trait that can be overlooked, but getting those extra yards could be the difference in wins and losses.
Rebel fans know this name well as Parrish was a part of a 10-win season in 2021. He was featured in the 2021 backfield trio along with Snoop Connor and Jerrion Ealy.
Parrish transferred after Kevin Smith left to take the running backs coach job at Miami. After Smith returned to Ole Miss, Oxford looked like the landing spot for Parrish after he entered the portal this offseason.
Parrish was one of the more productive backs for the Hurricanes over the past two seasons, rushing for over 600 yards in back-to-back campaigns. He's another explosive runner in this backfield and should give the Rebels another key depth piece in this "running back by committee" situation.
Logan Diggs
Another familiar name for Rebel fans is Logan Diggs, who was the key back for Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers last season.
Diggs' production in 2024 remains a question mark as he underwent knee surgery in the offseason. Lane Kiffin admitted in March that he was unsure when he would be able to add this piece to his offense, but he chose to look on the bright side of the situation.
"Our hope is that he helps at some point during the season," Kiffin said. "How fast? I don't know, so that could be a blessing too. ... When somebody comes back from an injury, and it's later in the season, they've got fresh legs. Sometimes, it can be a really good thing."
If you can save Diggs for the final stretch of the season, you have another capable running back who could help you when other rushers have worn down throughout the year.