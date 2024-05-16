Ole Miss Rebels Baseball Weekend Scouting Report: LSU Tigers
Another chapter of the Ole Miss-LSU rivalry is set to be written as a couple of postseason bids are on the line in the season finale. After dropping game three at Auburn and against Texas A&M, the Rebels are still in search of their 13th conference win, which has been the standard for tournament teams in the SEC.
The Rebels have a solid resume with a good amount of quad one wins, a solid RPI and an elite strength of schedule. With this being said, without the 13th win, the Rebels could miss out all together.
LSU might be feeling it a bit more as it looks to avoid being the third-straight defending CWS champ to not make the tournament the next year. Both teams need this series, which should make for an all-time classic to close out the regular season. Here are three things to look for during this weekend's action.
Power Stroke
While the LSU offense doesn't jump off the stat sheet, they still have hit 91 long balls this season, which is good enough for No. 5 in the SEC.
Most of the college baseball world has to know who "Tommy Tanks" (Tommy White) is, and his power stroke has been evident since his freshman campaign at NC State. After transferring to LSU, he continued to leave the park. He sparked the Tigers with his heroics in the semifinals against Wake Forest last season which sent them to the championship series in Omaha.
This season, White has been lights-out as well with an average over .320 and 20 homers, and paired with sophomore slugger Jared Jones, the Tigers have a pretty formidable offensive presence.
Tiger Ace
Ace Luke Holman is being held for the second game of the series, and he has been a tough nut to crack. His batting average against is one of the best in the SEC at only .208.
Holman attacks hitters with a three-pitch mix of fastballs, sliders and curveballs. The right-hander's fastball won't be overpowering, but he gets lots of movement on this pitch, which makes him very difficult to square up.
This could be his final start of the year, so he will leave everything on the table.
Jay Johnson
Jay Johnson has quickly become one of the best coaches in all of college baseball after leading Arizona to multiple CWS appearances and bringing the hardware back to Baton Rouge last year.
He understands how important this series is. This LSU team is hungry for a chance to defend its title, and Alex Box Stadium has been a very difficult place to play this year as the Tigers have a 24-9 record at home.
It should be another fierce weekend in the SEC, and the first pitch in Baton Rouge is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on Thursday and will be broadcast on SEC Network.