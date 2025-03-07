Ole Miss Rebels Hunter Elliott Named February National Pitcher of the Month
The Ole Miss Rebels are off to their best start since 2022 as they head into a weekend series against Jacksonville State on Friday night, and the man on the mound to open the series, Hunter Elliott, has been named the Dick Howser Trophy National Pitcher of The Month in the month of February by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.
Before Feb. 14, Elliott had not thrown a pitch since 2023 due to an injury in his elbow, forcing him to receive the infamous Tommy John surgery.
In his first month back, however, he looked like the freshman that took the mound in the decisive Game 2 of the 2022 College World Series as he put up 16 innings pitched, 20 strikeouts and has not allowed a single run (earned or unearned) on his way to a perfect 3-0 record in February.
The Mississippi native started the season against the No. 21 Arizona Wildcats on opening day at the Shiners Children's College Showdown in Arlington, Texas, a big task for a pitcher who missed the entirety of the previous season. Even so, Elliott went five strong innings, only allowing two hits and striking out three as Ole Miss racked up its first win of the season.
Elliott once again made the Friday start in the Rebels' first home weekend game against Eastern Kentucky in his best start so far as he battled six innings, striking out 10 batters and allowing just three hits and no free passes. In this game, Elliott also showed off his lethal pickoff to first base, knocking a hit off the board right away.
In Elliott's most recent start against Wright State, he may have not been as efficient on the mound as he had been in his previous starts, but his five innings pitched and seven strikeouts mellowed out the five free passes, pushing his scoreless innings streak to 16.
Elliott will be on the bump on Friday in the opening of the final non-conference weekend matchup for the Rebels as they face the Jacksonville State Gamecocks at Swayze Field. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network+.