Ole Miss Secures 10th Win in Second-Consecutive Weekend Sweep, Defeating Wright State
OXFORD -- The Ole Miss Rebels defeated the Wright State raiders 7-3 on Sunday afternoon at Swayze Field, securing their second-straight weekend sweep in non-conference play.
The Rebels were led on Sunday by senior starting pitcher Mason Nichols who had a career day on the bump. Besides a third inning three-run home run, Nichols was nails for Ole Miss, setting a career high in strikeouts with 10 (seven looking) in four innings of work, only allowing four hits and issuing just one free pass.
The Rebels jumped out quick with four consecutive singles in the first to produce their first two runs of the game brought on a bases-loaded knock from Mitchell Sanford. Ole Miss continued to add on as Isaac Humphrey brought in a run with a ground out to deep second base.
Wright State's three-run homer to tie the game was quickly responded to as Sanford came across the dish on a wild pitch in the bottom half of the third, allowing Judd Utermark to reach first on the dropped third strike, giving Ole Miss a new 4-3 lead.
Ole Miss separated itself with an explosive fifth inning as Utermark launched his third home run in three days for the first time in his career and was followed quickly by Austin Fawley recording his second home run of the week, extending Ole Miss' lead to 7-3.
While the Rebel bats stayed hot, the pitching staff continued to be lights-out after Nichols was relived. Initial relief was provided by Mason Morris who went the following three innings, recording four strikeouts and allowing just one baserunner via a walk.
Morris was relived in the eighth when Brayden Jones entered the game going just one inning with one strikeout and a double allowed. Finally, finishing out the game for Ole Miss was closer Connor Spencer who threw final inning, going 1-2-3 and tallying two strikeouts, giving Ole Miss 17 total punchouts on the day.
This win now moves the Rebels' winning streak to nine games as they eclipse the double-digit win mark with 10.
Ole Miss is scheduled to return to the diamond twice during the midweek as it takes on Southeastern Louisiana on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. CT and Murray State on Wednesday at 4 p.m. CT. Both games are set to be televised on SEC Network+.