Ole Miss Star Hunter Elliott Named to 2025 Preseason All-SEC Team
Hunter Elliott is back on the mound and back in the limelight with the Southeastern Conference voters.
Elliott, Ole Miss' star pitcher, was selected to the 2025 Preseason All-SEC Team as announced by the conference office Wednesday morning, making him one of five starting pitchers named to the second-team roster.
Elliott is the first Rebel named to the Preseason All-SEC Team since Jacob Gonzalez in 2023 and the first Ole Miss pitcher to earn the honor since Parker Caracci in 2019.
Since being named a Freshman All-American in 2022, Elliott has been sidelined for nearly two full seasons with an elbow injury. In 2022, Elliott set an Ole Miss freshman record for strikeouts in a season with 102, and he finished second on the team with a 2.70 ERA as the Rebels rode his momentum to the first national championship in program history.
Elliott did not see any action in 2024 due to the elbow ailment, and he only threw in two outings in 2023. He was sidelined after his start against Delaware with the elbow issue, and he was officially shut down due to surgery following an outing against LSU.
Elliott shined during the Hattiesburg Super Regional in 2022, helping the Rebels clinch a trip to the College World Series. He threw a scoreless outing against the Golden Eagles, working 7.1 innings and striking out 10 batters. In Omaha, Elliott allowed just three earned runs over two appearances in the CWS, including a start in the title-clinching game against Oklahoma.
Elliott is part of an Ole Miss team that was projected to finish 15th out of 16 teams in the Southeastern Conference, according to the preseason coaches poll that was released on Wednesday. You can read more here.
Ole Miss opens its 2025 season on Feb. 14 against Arizona as part of the 2025 Shriners Children’s College Showdown in Arlington, Texas. The Rebels will also face off against Clemson and Texas before returning to Swayze Field to take on Arkansas State.