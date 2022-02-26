No. 3 Rebels Ride Five VCU Errors to Lopsided Friday Night Win

OXFORD, Miss. -- A combined seven errors, five of which were committed by Virginia Commonwealth, highlighted Ole Miss' 10-4 win over the Rams on Friday night at Swayze Field.

VCU struck first thanks to an error by the Rebels and a double that brought home a run, but it was all Ole Miss from there on out. Six different Rebels recorded hits on the evening, and Peyton Chatagnier and Reagan Burford led the team in RBIs with three, although all three of Chatagnier's came via the sac fly. Kevin Graham also provided a spark with his third home run of the year, a line drive solo shot to right field in the fifth.

Calvin Harris continued his hot streak at the plate, putting up two hits and one RBI. Harris has handled catching duties in lieu of Hayden Dunhurst who injured his hamstring last Saturday. No official timetable has been given for Dunhurst's return, although head coach Mike Bianco has stated that he is in no rush to return him to the lineup when he is not at 100 percent.

"He'll take live batting practice for the first time tomorrow," Bianco said of Dunhurst, "but that's just the first part of it. He hasn't tried to sprint yet."

On Harris, his production in the batter's box has overshadowed his defensive work behind the plate, but that has been a point of emphasis in Dunhurst's absence as well.

"Everybody talks about the plate, but we're more concerned with the defense," Bianco said, "and he's been brilliant. It's not a surprise. He's been able to get some good swings off."

Part of that success for Harris has been a credit to some strong chemistry he's developed with the pitching staff.

"Just focusing on one pitch at a time and keeping after it with good focus," Harris said. "[The chemistry] is really good. My first fall, I wasn't able to catch with surgery and whatnot, but being able to catch this past fall and spring has really helped that."

Derek Diamond got the start on the hill for Ole Miss, pitching five innings of five-hit, two-run ball, although none of the runs were earned. Hunter Elliott, Mitch Murrell and Mason Nichols pitched in relief of Diamond to close things out, and Nichols allowed two runs in the ninth before shutting the door.

"Felt better than last week, and that's what I was going for," Diamond said. "They're a pretty good offense, so I though all of us did well. I found my rhythm and worked with what I had."

With the win, Ole Miss improves to 5-0 on the year, and it will return home on Saturday to face VCU with a noon CT first pitch. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network+.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.