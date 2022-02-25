Skip to main content

Series Preview: No. 3 Ole Miss Hosts Virginia Commonwealth

The Rebels are at home again this weekend looking to stay undefeated on the season.

No. 3 Ole Miss has started its 2022 baseball season at 4-0, and it is looking to keep that momentum going this weekend when it plays host to the Rams of Virginia Commonwealth.

VCU participated in three games against three different opponents last weekend in Winston-Salem, N.C., falling to Rider and Wake Forest with a win over Lafayette sandwiched in between. Ole Miss is fresh off a weekend sweep of Charleston Southern and a midweek victory over Arkansas State. The sweep of CSU featured two run-rule wins for the Rebels, one on Saturday and one on Sunday.

The Rams are projected to throw a trio of left-handed arms at the Rebels to start each game on the mound this weekend, and Ole Miss is sticking with the same rotation from last weekend against the Buccaneers.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the Rebels and Rams, making VCU the 194th unique opponent in Ole Miss baseball history. Here is an overarching preview of what to expect this weekend in Oxford.

Team Information

Team: Virginia Commonwealth (VCU) Rams

Location: Richmond, Va.

Conference: Atlantic 10

Head Coach: Shawn Stiffler

Series Preview

Matchup: VCU Rams vs. No. 3 Ole Miss Rebels

Records: VCU (2-2) vs. Ole Miss (4-0)

Location: Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field -- Oxford, Miss.

Dates: Feb. 25-27

Television/Streaming: SEC Network+

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Friday, 4 p.m. CT: LHP Jack Masloff (VCU) vs. RHP Derek Diamond (MISS)

Saturday, Noon CT: LHP Maddison Furman (VCU) vs. LHP John Gaddis (MISS)

Sunday, Noon CT: LHP Campbell Ellis (VCU) vs. RHP Drew McDaniel (MISS)

Ole Miss Announces Weekend Uniform Combination

The Rebels released their planned uniform rotation for the weekend on Thursday night, going with the same order as last week.

Pinstripes have returned to Fridays followed by red on Saturday and powder blue on Sunday.

