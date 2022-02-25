Skip to main content

LIVE UPDATES: No. 3 Ole Miss Opens Series with VCU

The Rebels are looking to remain undefeated on the season against Virginia Commonwealth on Friday.

OXFORD, Miss. -- No. 3 Ole Miss has started its 2022 baseball season at 4-0, and it is looking to keep that momentum going this weekend when it plays host to the Rams of Virginia Commonwealth.

VCU participated in three games against three different opponents last weekend in Winston-Salem, N.C., falling to Rider and Wake Forest with a win over Lafayette sandwiched in between. Ole Miss is fresh off a weekend sweep of Charleston Southern and a midweek victory over Arkansas State. The sweep of CSU featured two run-rule wins for the Rebels, one on Saturday and one on Sunday.

The Rams are projected to throw a trio of left-handed arms at the Rebels to start each game on the mound this weekend, and Ole Miss is sticking with the same rotation from last weekend against the Buccaneers.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the Rebels and Rams, making VCU the 194th unique opponent in Ole Miss baseball history.

Follow along below for updates between Ole Miss and Virginia Commonwealth.

00051_021922_CSU_BSB_00456
00174_021922_CSU_BSB_02730
elko 1
diamond 1

Pregame

The Rebels released their planned uniform rotation for the weekend on Thursday night, going with the same order as last week.

Pinstripes have returned to Fridays followed by red on Saturday and powder blue on Sunday.

The Rebels also released their starting lineup for Friday's game, and Calvin Harris is still behind the plate in lieu of Hayden Dunhurst as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

Here is the lineup for Ole Miss on Friday:

2B Peyton Chatagnier

Read More

CF Justin Bench

LF Kevin Graham

1B Tim Elko

SS Jacob Gonzalez

DH Ben Van Cleve

RF TJ McCants

3B Reagan Burford

C Calvin Harris

RHP Derek Diamond

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here.

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter.

chat 1
Baseball

LIVE UPDATES: No. 3 Ole Miss Opens Series with VCU

By John Macon Gillespie
55 seconds ago
Lane Kiffin
Football

SEC Announces Media Days Appearance Schedule

By Ben King
55 minutes ago
USATSI_17230583
Football

Corral to the Big Easy? Latest Mock Draft Features Ole Miss QB to Saints

By John Macon Gillespie
2 hours ago
Judd Anderson
Recruiting

2024 Ole Miss Recruiting Tracker: Rebels First to Offer QB Judd Anderson

By The Grove Report Staff
3 hours ago
A general view of a Mississippi Rebels helmet during the game against the Missouri Tigers at Memorial Stadium/Faurot Field. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
Recruiting

2023 Ole Miss Recruiting Tracker: Rebels Targeting Two-Way Big 12 Commitment

By The Grove Report Staff
4 hours ago
diamond 1
Baseball

Series Preview: No. 3 Ole Miss Hosts Virginia Commonwealth

By John Macon Gillespie
16 hours ago
Adonijah Green Defensive End Ellenwood (Ga.) Cedar Grove 2023
Recruiting

Rebels Continue to Recruit Atlanta Defensive End Target Adonijah Green

By Brian Smith
18 hours ago
Jarkel Joiner 46
Basketball

Ole Miss' Shakira Austin and Jarkel Joiner Named Finalists For Gillom and Howell Trophies

By Ben King
21 hours ago