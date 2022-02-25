LIVE UPDATES: No. 3 Ole Miss Opens Series with VCU

The Rebels are looking to remain undefeated on the season against Virginia Commonwealth on Friday.

OXFORD, Miss. -- No. 3 Ole Miss has started its 2022 baseball season at 4-0, and it is looking to keep that momentum going this weekend when it plays host to the Rams of Virginia Commonwealth.

VCU participated in three games against three different opponents last weekend in Winston-Salem, N.C., falling to Rider and Wake Forest with a win over Lafayette sandwiched in between. Ole Miss is fresh off a weekend sweep of Charleston Southern and a midweek victory over Arkansas State. The sweep of CSU featured two run-rule wins for the Rebels, one on Saturday and one on Sunday.

The Rams are projected to throw a trio of left-handed arms at the Rebels to start each game on the mound this weekend, and Ole Miss is sticking with the same rotation from last weekend against the Buccaneers.

This will be the first-ever meeting between the Rebels and Rams, making VCU the 194th unique opponent in Ole Miss baseball history.

Follow along below for updates between Ole Miss and Virginia Commonwealth.

Pregame

The Rebels released their planned uniform rotation for the weekend on Thursday night, going with the same order as last week.

Pinstripes have returned to Fridays followed by red on Saturday and powder blue on Sunday.

The Rebels also released their starting lineup for Friday's game, and Calvin Harris is still behind the plate in lieu of Hayden Dunhurst as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

Here is the lineup for Ole Miss on Friday:

2B Peyton Chatagnier

CF Justin Bench

LF Kevin Graham

1B Tim Elko

SS Jacob Gonzalez

DH Ben Van Cleve

RF TJ McCants

3B Reagan Burford

C Calvin Harris

RHP Derek Diamond

