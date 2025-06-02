Oxford Regional Bracket Update: Ole Miss Baseball Looks to Advance to Super Regional
The Ole Miss Rebels will return to Swayze Field on Monday for a winner-take-all matchup against Murray State to determine the champion of the Oxford Regional.
After earning a pair of wins over both the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and Murray State Racers on Sunday, Ole Miss has kept its 2025 season alive.
Now, all focus shifts towards Monday's matchup in Oxford with the Rebels looking to earn a victory once again at home.
“Proud that they played so well today,” Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said. “Proud that they played the 18 innings.
"What I mean by that is is didn’t seem like we had lulls. Didn’t seem like we were sleeping through innings on both sides of the ball. I thought we were really good.”
Ole Miss' offense erupted on Sunday to catapult the program them to the Oxford Regional Championship winner-take-all clash at Swayze Field on Sunday.
“Our offense always seems to come back,” Ole Miss' Will Furniss said. “When you have as much firepower as our offense does.
"I believe we actually have the school record of single-season home runs. It’s one swing of the bat. It can change in an instant. We never really feel like we’re too far out of a game.”
A look into the updated Oxford Regional bracket, Monday start time and Super Regional schedule in the NCAA Tournament.
The Updated Oxford Regional Bracket: Day 4 Edition
FRIDAY, MAY 30
Game 1: #2 Georgia Tech (40-17) vs. #3 Western Ky. (46-12) - 3 p.m. - ESPN+: Georgia Tech Wins 9-2
Game 2: #1 Ole Miss (40-19) vs. #4 Murray St. (39-13) - 7 p.m. - ESPN+: Murray State Wins 9-6
SATURDAY, MAY 31
Game 3: Western Kentucky (46-13) vs. Ole Miss Rebels (40-20) - 1 p.m. CT: Ole Miss Wins 8-6
Game 4: Georgia Tech (41-17) vs. Murray State (40-13) - 5 p.m. CT: Murray State Wins 13-11
SUNDAY, JUNE 1
Game 5: No. 2 Georgia Tech (41-17) vs. No. 1 Ole Miss Rebels (41-20) - 2 p.m. CT: Ole Miss Wins
Game 6: No. 4 Murray State (41-13) vs. No. 1 Ole Miss Rebels (42-20) - 7:16 p.m. CT: Ole Miss Wins
MONDAY, JUNE 2
Game 7: No. 1 Ole Miss Rebels (43-20) vs. No. 4 Murray State (41-14) - 5 p.m. CT
The NCAA Tournament Schedule:
Selection Show: Monday, May 26 at 12 p.m. ET | ESPN2
Regionals: Friday - Monday, May 30 - June 2
Super Regionals: Friday - Monday, June 6-9
First day of MCWS Games: Starts Friday, June 13
MCWS Finals: Saturday - Sunday/Monday, June 21 - 22/23
