Omaha Preview: Ole Miss To Face Arkansas In Winner's Bracket

The Rebels continue their time in Omaha on Monday night against the Razorbacks.

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Ole Miss Rebels are in the winner's bracket in the College World Series after taking down the Auburn Tigers in the opening round of play on Saturday.

Dylan DeLucia impressed in his first outing of the 2022 College World Series as the Rebels topped the Tigers 5-1 in the first round of play.

The Rebel right hander went 7.2 innings, racking up 10 strikeouts and allowing one earned run. He was relieved by Josh Mallitz with two outs in the eighth inning, and the final out of the frame was recorded on a throw down to first base by Hayden Dunhurst that picked off the runner.

Ole Miss jumped out to an early 2-0 lead after three-straight hits with two outs plated a pair of runs in the first inning. Other runs for the Rebels came via a Kevin Graham solo home run in the third inning, a TJ McCants RBI single and a double play hit into by Peyton Chatagnier.

In all, the Rebels had 11 hits and struck out 13 as a pitching staff.

The win for Ole Miss puts it in the winner's bracket in Omaha, and it will face Arkansas on Monday evening in its next game of the tournament. Here's what to expect when the Rebels and Hogs square off on Monday night.

Team Information

Team: Arkansas Razorbacks

Location: Fayetteville, Ark.

Conference: Southeastern Conference

Head Coach: Dave Van Horn

Game Preview

Matchup: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Arkansas Razorbacks

Records: Ole Miss (38-22, 14-16 SEC) vs. Arkansas (44-19, 18-12 SEC)

Location: Charles Schwab Field (24,000) -- Omaha, Neb.

Date: June 20

Television/Streaming: ESPN

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network

Monday, 6 p.m. CT: LHP Hunter Elliott (MISS) vs. LHP Zack Morris (ARK)

Elliott: 4-3, 2.82 ERA, 92 K, 30 BB

Morris: 6-0, 1.89 ERA, 25 K, 17 BB

Previous Meetings in 2022

April 29 -- Ole Miss 4, Arkansas 2

April 30 -- Arkansas 6, Ole Miss 3

May 1 -- Arkansas 4, Ole Miss 3

Ole Miss Announces Uniform Combination

Although the Rebels have yet to put out a tweet of the uniforms for Monday night, a source confirmed to The Grove Report that Ole Miss will be sticking with its navy hat/navy jersey/white pants combination that has been worn throughout the postseason.

The Rebels will be the designated visiting team on Monday.

