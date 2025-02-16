Rebels Baseball Dominated by Horns in Second Game of 2025
The Ole Miss Rebels turned to Riley Maddox on day two of the Shriners Children's College Classic against the Texas Longhorns, but his performance was short-lived as the Rebels were routed by a final score of 10-0.
Early, Maddox dealt, especially in the first, dominating with his four- and two-seam fastball, but he would only last 3.1 innings after running into trouble in the fourth. He gave up a total of six earned runs on seven hits, not allowing a walk and striking out six.
Texas pushed across seven total runs in the fourth inning and added three more in the seventh to secure the shortened win.
The Rebels did receive a solid outing from freshman left-hander Walker Hooks who came in relief of Sam Tookoian who struggled with walks. Hooks looked solid, running his fastball up into the low 90s with excellent command. Hooks looked comfortable in his first college outing, going 2.2 innings with four strikeouts.
The Rebels turned to Landon Waters in the seventh inning as the Grenada and Meridian Community College alum got his first taste of D1 action, and the Longhorns tagged him early with a two-run bomb to stretch the lead.
Gunnar Dennis came in relief after a triple followed the round-tripper given up by Waters. Dennis came in in a mop-up role as the Longhorns pushed across another run to complete the run-rule decision.
Offensively, the Rebels were only able to muster two hits and could not scratch across any runs as left-handed Longhorns starter Luke Harrison dominated the Ole Miss hitters. Harrison threw 6.1 innings and racked up six strikeouts alongside one walk.
The Rebels wrap up the opening weekend of 2025 against the Clemson Tigers at 2:30 p.m. CT in Arlington.