Ole Miss Baseball Holds On To Win Season Opener Over Nationally-Ranked Arizona
The Ole Miss Rebels are 1-0 in the new baseball season after claiming a 2-1 win over the No. 21 Arizona Wildcats in the Shriners Children's College Showdown on Friday at Globe Life Field in Arlington.
Rebels ace Hunter Elliott gained his first start since 2023 on Friday, and he was credited with the win after throwing 5.0 innings of scoreless, two-hit ball while allowing three walks and putting up three strikeouts. He was relieved on the mound by Mason Morris (2.2 IP, 1 ER) and Connor Spencer (1.1 IP).
The game was scoreless until the bottom of the fifth when second baseman Brayden Randle drew a leadoff walk and came around to score on a sacrifice fly from third baseman Luke Hill. That was followed by a solo home run from outfielder Isaac Humphrey to give Ole Miss a 2-0 advantage in the inning.
The Rebels pitching staff kept Arizona off the board until Mason White hit a solo home run in the top of the eighth to narrow the gap to 2-1. Ole Miss would go on to load the bases in the bottom half of the inning and strand all three runners (three of nine Rebel runners left on base in the game), keeping the one-run advantage in place entering the top of the ninth.
The first two Wildcats reached base in the ninth following back-to-back walks, and they advanced a station on a sacrifice bunt. Following a swinging strikeout accumulated by closer Connor Spencer, the Rebels issued an intentional walk and were able to secure a fly out to right field to secure the win.
Offensively for Ole Miss, Hill and Humphrey had the best day at the plate, both going 2-for-3 and acquiring one RBI. Spencer was credited with the save on the hill.
The Rebels will look to carry their early momentum into their second game of the weekend in Arlington on Saturday night when they face the No. 19 Texas Longhorns. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. CT.