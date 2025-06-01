Start Time and How to Watch: Ole Miss Baseball vs. Georgia Tech in Oxford Regional
The Ole Miss Rebels will square off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Sunday afternoon in an Oxford Regional elimination game at Swayze Park.
Mike Bianco's crew captured a victory on Saturday to stay alive in the NCAA Tournament with Sunday presenting another challenge against the Yellow Jackets.
Ole Miss blasted six home runs on Saturday with a trio of Rebels having multi-day homer days to keep the season alive in Oxford.
Mitchell Sanford, Judd Utermark and Austin Fawley sent a pair of homers to jumpstart an impressive offensive day for Ole Miss.
“We’ve scored in all types of ways this year,” Sanford said. “A lot of it has come from the long ball, but that’s just how our offense is built.
"I thought we did a really good job today with, not just our plan, but the attack against the pitchers today. If it comes with a couple of long balls, that’s fine. I thought we did a really nice job with the offense.”
Now, Ole Miss will square off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Sunday afternoon with first pitch set for 2 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.
The winner of Ole Miss versus Georgia Tech will take on Murray State in the Oxford Regional Final on Sunday evening.
The Updated Oxford Regional Bracket: Day 2 Edition
FRIDAY, MAY 30
Game 1: #2 Georgia Tech (40-17) vs. #3 Western Ky. (46-12) - 3 p.m. - ESPN+: Georgia Tech Wins 9-2
Game 2: #1 Ole Miss (40-19) vs. #4 Murray St. (39-13) - 7 p.m. - ESPN+: Murray State Wins 9-6
SATURDAY, MAY 31
Game 3: Western Kentucky (46-13) vs. Ole Miss Rebels (40-20) - 1 p.m. CT: Ole Miss Wins 8-6
Game 4: Georgia Tech (41-17) vs. Murray State (40-13) - 5 p.m. CT: Murray State Wins 13-11
SUNDAY, JUNE 1
Game 5: No. 2 Georgia Tech (41-17) vs. No. 1 Ole Miss Rebels (41-20) - 2 p.m. CT on ESPN+
Game 6: Murray State Racers (41-13) vs. winner of Game 5
MONDAY, JUNE 2
Game 7: Game 6 Winner vs. Game 6 Loser (If Necessary)
The NCAA Regional Hosts:
Athens, Georgia – Georgia (42-15)
Auburn, Alabama – Auburn (38-18)
Austin, Texas – Texas (42-12)
Baton Rouge, Louisiana – LSU (43-14)
Chapel Hill, North Carolina – North Carolina (42-12)
Clemson, South Carolina – Clemson (44-16)
Conway, South Carolina – Coastal Carolina (48-11)
Corvallis, Oregon – Oregon State (41-12-1)
Eugene, Oregon – Oregon (42-14)
Fayetteville, Arkansas – Arkansas (43-13)
Hattiesburg, Mississippi – Southern Mississippi (44-14)
Knoxville, Tennessee – Tennessee (43-16)
Los Angeles, California – UCLA (42-16)
Nashville, Tennessee – Vanderbilt (42-16)
Oxford, Mississippi – Ole Miss (40-19)
Tallahassee, Florida – Florida State (38-14)
