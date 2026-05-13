Taylor Rabe Will Be Key to Ole Miss' Postseason Run

In June, pitching depth separates contenders from pretenders, and Ole Miss certainly has the depth to make real noise. The Rebels are armed with the kind of starting pitching that can preserve their bullpen in the NCAA Regionals' double-elimination format.

Ole Miss has built one of the nation's most dominant pitching staffs, ranking fourth in the NCAA with 592 strikeouts while sitting second in the SEC in strikeout-to-walk ratio at 3.50. With power arms, swing-and-miss stuff and a deep pitch mix across the staff, the Rebels have become a brutal matchup for opponents every weekend.

Taylor Rabe opened the season as a key bridge piece in the bullpen, supplying valuable middle-relief innings and often backing up Cade Townsend in Game 2 of the weekend series. But as Ole Miss continued to search for consistent pitching in Game 3, head coach Mike Bianco and pitching coach Joel Mangrum shifted Rabe into a starting role.

Rabe's Move Into the Rotation has Given Ole Miss Stability in Game 3 Starts

Ole Mississippi Rebels' Taylor Rabe (50) pitches against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Trustmark Park in Pearl, Miss., on Tuesday, March 18, 2025. | Lauren Witte/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Since making his first start of the 2026 season on April 2 against Florida, Rabe has shown steady growth with each outing and, at times, has looked like the second-best starter in the rotation. Over the last three weekends, Rabe has worked at least five innings in each start, recording 27 strikeouts while allowing 10 runs over 17 innings.

When asked about his development, Rabe said, "One thing I've learned about being a starter is that after having a rough inning, you need to be able to figure out what you were doing wrong and correct it in the middle of the outing."

He pairs a 98 mph fastball with strong command, allowing him to consistently attack the zone and limit free passes. That was on full display in his last out against Texas A&M, when he struck out 14 Aggies without issuing a walk over six innings last weekend.

Rabe's emergence has also helped stabilize the bullpen and bring more defined roles into focus. Hudson Calhoun has become the bridge to Hunter Elliott and has shown he can handle work on multiple days over the weekend. Walker Hooks has settled in as the closer, leading the SEC with a 1.91 ERA and seven saves in conference play.

Pair that with an offense that's starting to find its rhythm, fueled by the recent surges from Austin Fawley, Collin Reuter and Owen Paino, and Ole Miss suddenly looks like a team no one wants to face in the postseason.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.