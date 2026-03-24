The Preview: Ole Miss Rebels Baseball at Memphis Tigers in Massive Midweek Matchup

OXFORD, Miss. – No. 18 Ole Miss Baseball (19-6, 3-3 SEC) heads north for a rematch with Memphis (6-16, 1-2 AAC) Tuesday night at FedExPark. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.

LEADING OFF

- Ole Miss went 3-1 last week, defeating Austin Peay in the midweek and taking two of three games from Kentucky.

- Tristan Bissetta had two multi-home run games last week, hitting five home runs over four games.

- He hit his 12th and 13th home runs on Friday against Kentucky, becoming the fastest Rebel in program history to reach the 13-home run mark, doing it in just 23 games.

- Bissetta comes into the week tied for first in RBI (38), second in RBI per game (1.52), second in home runs (14), second in hits (38), and second in total bases (85).

- Judd Utermark is ranked third in the SEC in runs scored (32), fourth in runs per game (1.28), and ninth in home runs (10).

- Utermark and Bissetta have combined to hit 24 of Ole Miss' 46 (52.2%) home runs this season.

- Dom Decker is ranked second in the SEC and 10th in the NCAA in walks with 27. He is averaging 1.08 walks per game.

- Hunter Elliott is ranked 12th in the SEC in strikeouts with 44 punchouts on the season. His K/9 sits at 12.77 which is 10th in the SEC.

- Ole Miss has pitched two shutouts this season, one against Ohio State and one against Kentucky. Taylor Rabe has worked the back end of both of those shutouts, taking over for the starting pitcher and closing out the game.

- The Ole Miss pitching staff has struck out 293 batters, second-most in the SEC and fourth in the NCAA.

- Ole Miss will host No. 6 Mississippi State this weekend for their second-consecutive home SEC series.

PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUP

RHP Owen Kelly (1-0, 3.68 ERA) vs. LHP Logan Rushing (0-1, 7.71 ERA)

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Baseball.

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Tuesday's game will be streamed live on ESPN+ with Jeff Brightwell (PxP) and Greg Gaston (analyst) on the call.

Fans can listen to all Ole Miss Baseball games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.

SCOUTING REPORT

Head coach Matt Riser is in his third season with Memphis' baseball program. He previously served as the head coach at Southeastern Louisiana. In his brief tenure, Memphis has experienced two losing seasons with 10th and ninth place finishes in the AAC.

The Tigers are 6-16 to begin the 2026 campaign. Memphis are coming off a one-win series against Tulane but dropped the latter two games by five and 10 runs, respectively. Tuesday marks the second matchup between the Rebels and Tigers, with Ole Miss claiming a 7-1 victory earlier this month. Ole Miss hit three home runs, two of which came from Judd Utermark, who drove in five of the Rebel runs.

Shane Cox has been an offensive bright spot for the Tigers as he's hit .352 at the plate with two home runs and 15 RBI. He leads the team with 31 hits. James Smith IV is second on the team in hits with 26. Him and Michael Gupton are Memphis' power hitters, knocking six home runs each so far this season. Freddy Rodriguez is a strength on the bases, as he's recorded 14 stolen bases on the year.

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Baseball.

Seth Impson and Charlie Smith have been Memphis' midweek starters so far this season. Both pitchers have over a 7.00 ERA and 24 combined strikeouts. Impson earned the win in Memphis' 24-5 dismantling over Little Rock, working two innings and allowing three runs.

As a staff, Memphis pitchers have given up 40 homers so far this season, which has been doubled since Ole Miss faced them earlier this month.

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