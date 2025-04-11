The Schedule Update: Ole Miss Baseball vs. Tennessee Volunteers in Key SEC Clash
Mike Bianco and the sixth-ranked Ole Miss Rebels will return to Swayze Field on Friday night for a Top-10 Southeastern Conference matchup against the Tennessee Volunteers.
The Rebels are fresh off of a record-setting day on Wednesday after taking down Alcorn State in Oxford.
Ole Miss set new program records for runs scored and RBI in a single game in their 29-1 win. Their 29 runs scored took down a program record that had stood since 1989 when Ole Miss defeated Illinois College 28-0.
Now, it's about carrying the momentum offensively into a Friday night matchup against Tennessee in Oxford.
A look into the preview for Friday, how to watch and a scouting report on the Volunteers.
The Preview: No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 5 Tennessee Volunteers
Date/Time:
• Friday, April 11 at 6:30 p.m. CT
STADIUM
• Swayze Field in Oxford (Miss.)
RANKINGS
• Ole Miss Rebels: No. 6
• Tennessee Volunteers: No. 5
RADIO
• Fans can listen to all games, home and away, on the Ole Miss Radio Network with David Kellum (PxP) and Brad Henderson (analyst) on the call.
ONLINE
• Friday's game will be streamed on SEC Network+ with Richard Cross (PxP) and Keith Kessinger (analyst) on the call.
PROJECTED PITCHING MATCHUP:
Game 1: LHP Hunter Elliott (5-0, 3.63 ERA) vs. LHP Liam Doyle (5-1, 2.53 ERA)
Scouting the Volunteers:
The Tennessee Volunteers come into the weekend with a 29-4 overall record and a 9-3 record in SEC play. They hosted Texas A&M last weekend no hitting and run ruling the Aggies in game one but dropped both games of a doubleheader on Saturday to lose the series.
It was their first series loss of the season after opening SEC play with series wins over Florida, Alabama, and South Carolina.
The defending national champions come to Oxford for the first time since March of 2022 when they swept the series. The Rebels have not won a series against the Volunteers since 2018, losing the last three matchups.
Ole Miss leads the all-time series against Tennessee, holding a 51-46-1 record over the Volunteers.
