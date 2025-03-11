Ole Miss Football Announces 'Meet The Rebels Day' Meet and Greet
The Ole Miss Rebels football season is still five months away from officially kicking off, but that does not stop the Rebel faithful from getting excited.
This excitement will only continue as the team has announced a meet and greet called "Meet The Rebels" on April 12 at 1 p.m. CT located at the Manning Center practice facility. The announcement was made by Ole Miss Football on X.
This meet and greet will feature meeting current Rebel football players, including both returning members, recruits, as well as transfer additions. Fans will also be able to head from head coach Lane Kiffin and other coaches during a Q&A program.
This is the team's first meet and greet since 2019 and will be the main event of the spring as the team has also announced that they will not be holding a spring game, just spring practices.
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin spoke about the event on Tuesday in a press release..
“In keeping with our program’s pro mindset, we are taking a business-like approach with our spring drills with the focus of improving as a team,” said Kiffin “After careful thought including the timing of other spring events, we determined it was best not to hold a spring game. We look forward to hosting a fan day for the Ole Miss family to engage with our players on a personal level.”
Ole Miss also announced that admission will be free and will take place just a few hours prior to the Saturday game of the Rebels baseball team hosting the Tennessee Volunteers, making this event an excuse to get to Oxford early and start the spirits running high.
While football is still far away, this is a great way for Ole Miss football to connect with fans as they will be supporting a new-look roster in 2025.