WATCH: Former Ole Miss Star Tim Elko Hits Solo Home Run in Spring Training At-Bat
The Ole Miss Rebels' baseball season is underway in Oxford, but some of its former stars are also making names for themselves at the professional level.
Ole Miss legend Tim Elko is still part of the Chicago White Sox organization, and his power at the plate hasn't taken a back seat during the offseason. In fact, during a spring training at-bat on Saturday, Elko hit a solo home run to the right field bullpen against the Chicago Cubs.
You can view the sequence below.
Elko was a huge part of Ole Miss' national championship run in 2022, and he was named a NCBWA Third Team All-American as a result. During his five-year career with the Rebels, he was a .294 hitter who also swatted 46 home runs and accumulated 159 RBI. He also had to overcome a torn ACL suffered during the 2021 season, but that didn't keep him from coming back early from injury and making an impact at the plate.
In the 2022 MLB Draft, Elko was chosen by the White Sox in the 10th round, and he has been in the organization ever since. He spent last season with the Double-A Birmingham Barons and Triple-A Charlotte Knights, hitting .289 with 18 home runs in that span.
Elko may not have reached the majors just yet, but if he keeps on this trajectory, he may earn that honor sooner rather than later. The White Sox will continue with spring training action through March 24.