Ole Miss Baseball's Ryan Moerman Breaks Down His First Home Run at Swayze Field
OXFORD -- Ryan Moerman is a new addition to the Ole Miss Rebels' baseball roster, but he is already making an impact in the early portions of the 2025 season.
Moerman, a transfer from Illinois, made his presence felt on Saturday in Ole Miss' 9-4 win over Eastern Kentucky by driving home two runs at the plate, one of which came on a solo home run to lead off the third inning. He broke down what he saw in that plate appearance after the game.
"I was the leadoff guy, so I was able to see a lot of pitches the inning before from the guys who all had great at-bats," Moerman said. "I saw a pitch up that I wanted, a heater, and that was the first pitch, so that's a good one to go after."
The home run also brought Moerman's first taste of a right field "beer shower" that came thanks to a ball off his bat. The beer showers, obviously, are a tradition in the baseball student section at Ole Miss where fans throw their beverages into the air after a home run.
"That was cool," Moerman said. "I actually went in the dugout and talked to Drew [Bianco] afterwards and was like, 'Oh, I finally got to see it.' So it was cool, it was cool."
Moerman is still relatively new to Oxford and Ole Miss, but he is expected to play a key role in the Rebels' progress as a team this season. He played in 129 games (116 starts) while suiting up for the Fighting Illini, so his veteran presence in the clubhouse could prove vital down the road.
Even with this level of responsibility, Moerman says that he has enjoyed his time at Ole Miss thus far, and he is looking forward to more experiences like the one he gained on Saturday.
"It's been a blast. I've absolutely loved playing here so far," Moerman said. "We've got a great group of guys, coaches have been awesome, and I can't wait when this place really packs out to see what it's like."
Ole Miss will go for the sweep over Eastern Kentucky on Sunday at noon CT.