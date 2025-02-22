WATCH: Ole Miss Freshman Hayden Federico Stays Hot, Laces Two-RBI Double
The Ole Miss Rebels are off to a good start in their weekend series against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels, and freshman Hayden Federico has ensured that hot streak continued on Saturday.
Federico, an infielder from West Monroe, La., has impressed thus far for the Rebels in his limited appearances this season, holding a batting average of .667 entering Saturday's game against EKU. He is hitting leadoff against the Colonels as the team's designated hitter on Saturday, and after being hit by a pitch in his first plate appearance, he contributed in a big way in the bottom of the second inning.
It was then that Federico came to the plate with runners at first and second and two down in the frame, and he added to Ole Miss' 1-0 lead with a two-RBI double into left field. You can view the video below.
Federico is part of an impressive recruiting class that the Rebels brought to Oxford this offseason, and he is one of many new faces on the roster in 2025. Ole Miss also made a concerted effort to reel in some transfer portal talent after missing the NCAA Tournament in 2024, and the hope at Swayze Field is that these new faces can help the Rebels return to the postseason.
Federico was a standout in multiple sports at West Monroe High School, playing both baseball and football all four of his prep years. In his previous at-bats this season, he has gone 4-for-6 with three runs and two RBI.
Ole Miss On SI will have full coverage of the Rebels' Saturday game against Eastern Kentucky at its conclusion, and you can see the action unfold on SEC Network+.