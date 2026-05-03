What Ole Miss Must Do to Take Series Over Arkansas on Sunday

No. 17 Ole Miss heads into Sunday's rubber match against No. 22 Arkansas with plenty at stake, as the Rebels continue to build their case for a regional hosting spot. Entering the weekend ranked No. 14 in the RPI, Ole Miss responded on Saturday with an 11-4 rout of the Razorbacks. Now, with the series on the line, the Rebels have a chance to add another Quad 1 road win to an already impressive postseason resume.

Sunday games can be a survival test on the mound, and Taylor Rabe gives the Rebels a high-velocity arm and a pitch mix that could allow for a longer start while preserving the bullpen for later. Rabe has gone six innings in two of his last three starts, and if he provides that stability on Sunday, the Ole Miss offense must put pressure on Arkansas early.

Ole Miss exploded for 11 runs on 16 hits Saturday, highlighted by four home runs. But the big offensive day wasn't just about power; the Rebels consistently put the ball in play, pressuring the defense, and working pitch counts. With wind gusts around 16 mph expected today, the conditions could once again help balls carry out of the park.

Key to a Victory

Ole Miss' Hayden Federico (9) bats against Mississippi State in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, March 28, 2026. | Bruce Newman/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ole Miss needs to set the tone early, leaning on the shortened approach that helped the Rebels build a five-run-first-inning lead Saturday. There's plenty of power throughout the lineup, and when hitters like Hayden Federico, Owen Paino, and Dom Decker consistently find their way on base, solo shots quickly turn into multi-run swings.

The numbers support that urgency. Ole Miss is 21-0 when out-hitting its opponent, but more importantly, it is 17-2 when scoring in the first inning. With an arm like Rabe on Sunday, scoring early could provide the cushion needed to secure a series win.

After a bleak showing Friday night, when the narrative shifted to simply holding on to the chance to host a regional, Sunday provides an opportunity to get back into the driver's seat and breathe a little easier heading into the final two conference weekends.

It's no secret that Ole Miss's offense can be volatile. While consistency has been an issue throughout the weekend, the Rebels should be in a position to generate production if they maintain their shortened approach at the plate. On the other hand, if the offense begins pressing and starts guessing rather than anticipating, it could make for a very long offensive day.

In a series that has already swung sharply both ways, Sunday will likely come down to which version Ole Miss shows up and how quickly it arrives.

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