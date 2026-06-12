Why Ole Miss Baseball Cannot Afford a Loss vs UNC in College World Series

The 2026 College Baseball World Series is underway as West Virginia and Troy open up the thrilling tournament. Soon after, Ole Miss and North Carolina will square off in a highly anticipated matchup.

The Rebels are eying a return to a stage they reached in 2022, when they won the program's first national championship. The high expectations weren't met in the years to follow, but those shortcomings can be dismissed in 2026.

The Rebels draw a tough assignment against the Tar Heels, who've won 50 games this year and were 22-8 in ACC conference play. However, this game is the most important one before the championship.

Ole Miss Would be in a Very Difficult Spot With a Loss

May 15, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Ole Miss pitcher Taylor Rabe makes a pitch against Alabama in the final week of the regular season at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. | Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In a double-elimination tournament, pitching is king. The best teams carry enough arms to carry them through a lengthy tournament such as Omaha. Of course, the easiest route is to win three straight games, but it gets much tougher with an opening game loss.

If Ole Miss loses this game against UNC, they immediately fall into the elimination bracket. They have to play perfect baseball the rest of the way to keep their season alive. The losses reset once a team gets to the championship, but the path to get there is brutal.

Only 12 teams in Men's College World Series history have gone on to win the national championship after losing the first game in Omaha. Only three times in the 21st century has a team accomplished this: Oregon State (2018 and 2006), South Carolina (2010).

With a loss, the Rebels would place the loser of West Virginia-Troy. Then they would have to win three more games to get to the championship. And with the CWS finals being a best-of-three series, Ole Miss could be set up for a maximum of eight games to win a national title.

However, a win shortens the bracket and saves a lot of pitching. Ole Miss has three quality starting pitchers in Taylor Rabe, Hunter Elliott, and Cade Townsend. That is a solid trio, but the bullpen gets stretched out over the course of the tournament.

That puts extra pressure on Rabe to deliver a quality start. He's been on a stellar run over his last three starts. He's pitched 19 innings with a 1.42 ERA, 30 strikeouts, and four walks. The opening game is a tone-setter. The Rebels have to start strong, and their national championship odds increase quite a bit.