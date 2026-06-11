Ole Miss College Baseball World Series Pitching Rotation, Lineups, Everything To Know

Just three years ago, the Ole Miss Rebels were the team getting to participate in the annual dogpile on the pitcher's mound in Omaha, Nebraska, at the end of the College World Series. Unfortunately the next three seasons, the program would only make the postseason once, with two losing seasons during that time span as well.

Mike Bianco, still at the helm as the head coach for the Rebels as led his team back to the College World Series, and the path wasn't easy to get there either have to win the regionals and the super regionals on the road.

Now, that doesn't matter as it comes down to the final eight teams. The Rebels sport a red-hot lineup that can hit with the best of them, but will it be enough to win another national championship?

Batting Lineup

Ole Miss Rebels' Dom Decker (12) throws the ball to first base as Auburn Tigers take on Ole Miss Rebels during the NCAA Super Regional game two at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, June 6, 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Probable lineup against North Carolina based off super regional win over the Auburn Tigers

Dom Decker, 2B Judd Utermark, 3B Will Furniss,1B Tristen Bissetta, RF Hayden Federico, CF Owen Paino, SS Austin Fawley, C Collin Reuter, DH Brayden Randle, LF

The Rebels lineup stayed hot in the super regional win, scoring 11 runs over the two game sweep, inlcuding multiple key moments that were fueled by clutch hitting. They will need to keep that up as they will face one of the best pitching staffs left in the tournament.

Pitching Staff

Mississippi Rebels relief pitcher Hunter Elliott (26) pitches during the ninth inning against the Murray State Racers. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The game one starter has already been announced by Bianco, with the rest of the rotation presumed based off the order from the super regional.

1. Taylor Rabe

2. Hunter Elliott

3. Cade Townsend

The Rebels aren't going with Elliott, who has been the typical Friday night starter for the team this season, and instead will turn the ball over to the Sophomore against the North Carolina Tarheels offense which can put up crooked numbers in a hurry when needed.

Elliot, who has been to Omaha plenty, including being the starting pitcher when the Rebels last won the World Series, projects to be the game two starter. It would be a critical game, depending what happens in game one for the Rebels.

Townsend would fall into game htree, if the Rebels reach that far, and that could prove to be another pivotal game for the team as well.

How to Watch

The Rebels will take on the No. 5 national seeded Tarheels on Friday, June 12 at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

If they win the opening matchup, they will take on the winner of the West Virginia Mountaineers and Troy Trojans on Sunday, June 14 at 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.

If the Rebels drop the opening game, they will take on the loser of the Mountaineers and Trojans on Sunday, June 14 at 1 p.m. CT on ESPN.

Bracket

Ole Miss vs. No. 5 North Carolina

Troy vs. No. 16 West Virginia

Scores

(Scores will be updated as the tournament goes on)

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