Ole Miss Baseball Announces Starting Pitcher in College World Series Opener vs. UNC

The 2026 Men's College World Series has finally arrived. The bracket is set, the teams are ready to go, and all that is left is for the baseball to commence. The Ole Miss Rebels return to Omaha for the first time since 2022, when they captured the program's first national championship.

Now, they're trying to prove once more that they have what it takes to win the whole thing. The journey to a title begins on Friday, June 12th, as they'll take on the North Carolina Tar Heels. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

On Thursday, the Rebels announced who they'll start against UNC.

Taylor Rabe Gets the Start for Ole Miss

Ole Miss Rebels right-handed pitcher Taylor Rabe (50) pitches against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Pete Taylor Park in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Mar. 10, 2026. | Matt Bush/Special to the Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Per Chase Parham of 247Sports, Ole Miss is expected to start right-hander Taylor Rabe on Friday in the College World Series opener. This marks just the second time that Hunter Elliott has not started the first game of any series this season for the Rebels.

The lone exception was on April 2nd, when Rabe started the first game against the Florida Gators. He allowed three runs over 4 2/3 innings in that outing. However, this decision by Mike Bianco isn't too surprising.

Rabe has been on a tremendous run over his last three starts. He's pitched 19 innings with a 1.42 ERA, 30 strikeouts, and just four walks. His seven-inning start against Auburn in the Super Regionals was the longest by an Ole Miss pitcher this year.

Rabe Has to Set the Tone for the Rebels

Ole Miss Rebels' Taylor Rabe (50) pitches as Auburn Tigers take on Ole Miss Rebels during the NCAA Super Regional game two at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, June 6, 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Winning the opening game of the tournament is imperative. Rabe will have a tall task against UNC's potent lineup. Owen Hull leads the offensive charge, with a ridiculous .390 batting average, 92 total hits, and 81 RBIs.

The pitching staff is the strength of this Rebels' team. That bodes well in Omaha. If the offense can generate some run production early in the game, that could help Rabe settle in and pitch the way he has as of late.

It may just be the first game, but a win would increase their odds of getting to the championship. Three straight wins are all it takes. However, a loss would require two consecutive wins to get back into the winner's bracket. West Virginia and Troy join UNC and Ole Miss in the first bracket.

Omaha presents a challenging road ahead. But the sophomore Rabe has an opportunity to set the tone in this tournament and give his team a chance to win.

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