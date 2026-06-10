Why Ole Miss Baseball Could Make a Deep Run in the College World Series

The best time of the year in the college baseball season has arrived. The countdown to the 2026 College World Series is on, and the Ole Miss Rebels are chasing a dream that came to fruition in 2022, with the program's first national championship.

Now, the 2026 version is aiming to accomplish the same thing. They join four other SEC teams in the field (Texas, Georgia, Alabama, and Oklahoma), but will face off against the North Carolina Tar Heels in the opening game on Friday, June 12th, at 6 p.m. ET. The winner of that game will await the winner of the West Virginia-Troy game.

It'll be a steep hill to climb, but here are three reasons why Ole Miss could make a deep run in the tournament and potentially capture their second national title.

Pitching Goes a Long Way in Omaha

Ole Miss Rebels' Taylor Rabe (50) pitches as Auburn Tigers take on Ole Miss Rebels during the NCAA Super Regional game two at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, June 6, 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The majority of teams that make a deep run in the College World Series have a lot of quality arms on their pitching staff. The Rebels have starting pitching that can carry them through the tournament. Sophomore Taylor Rabe has developed into an arm that Mike Bianco can depend on.

Rabe has been on a tremendous run over his last several outings. In the series-clinching win over Auburn, Rabe threw seven innings, surrendered six hits, two earned runs, and struck out eight. The punch out has been his calling card, as he's recorded 44 over his last four starts.

Cade Townsend wasn't used in the Super Regionals, but the Rebels will certainly lean on their star sophomore to contribute at a high level. Not to mention, Hunter Elliott forms an exciting trio that gives the Rebels a path to make a deep run. If the starting pitching can keep them in games, Ole Miss has a shot.

The Offense Could Catch Fire

Ole Miss Rebels' Tristan Bissetta (32) celebrates his home run as Auburn Tigers take on Ole Miss Rebels during the NCAA Super Regional game two at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, June 6, 2026. Ole Miss Rebels defeated Auburn Tigers 5-3 clinching the series. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The up-and-down nature of the Rebels' offense could be a cause of concern for fans. Ole Miss often struggles with contact rate, and the lineup falters with a lot of swing-and-miss. However, the offense has come through in key situations, and that's all a team needs in Omaha.

Hayden Federico has been terrific during this postseason run, recording eight hits in five games. There will be a lot of pressure on the heart of the order to deliver, but timely hitting is the key here. The Rebels will be up against elite pitching, and they have to take advantage of every opportunity.

Mike Bianco Has Been Here Before

Ole Miss coach Mike Bianco during a NCAA baseball game between Tennessee and Ole Miss. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ole Miss is the most recent national champion of the eight teams. Troy and West Virginia are both making their first College World Series appearance. Experience matters and while the players may not be familiar with the nature of this tournament, Bianco does.

A lot of games will be played over the next 10 days or so, and making the right decisions is critical. Winning game one is imperative. No team wants to fall into the elimination bracket.

Are the Rebels the overwhelming favorite to win the College World Series? Probably not. But that's the beauty of this sport. Nothing is guaranteed, and Ole Miss is looking to recapture the magic that brought them a national championship four years ago.

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