Every SEC Offense Ole Miss Will Face Ranked by Scheme Difficulty

While most SEC head coaches weren’t shy about sharing their thoughts on the nine-game conference schedule at SEC Media Days. If there was a coach who had more than a right to express concern about the new norm, Ole Miss’s Pete Golding would be one of them.

The first-year head coach and defensive mind was gifted an SEC schedule that will be scheme-diverse and present many different challenges. From a college version of the Kyle Shanahan offense, to the veer-and-shoot, to a more pro-style attack, the Rebels will see it all this season.

But which schemes will be the most difficult? We ranked them from 1-9.

1. Texas

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

At its best, the Steve Sarkisian offense has the opportunity to be the best in the SEC. He combines a wide-zone run scheme with a deep play-action passing game that, in the not-so-distant past, has been one of the nation’s most explosive units.

After a disappointing 2025 season, as the Longhorns struggled to run the football and protect quarterback Arch Manning, Sarkisian loaded up in the transfer portal, hoping to solve the issues.

With the additions of Raleek Brown and Hollywood Smothers at running back and Cam Coleman at wide receiver, along with the offensive line additions, Texas looks to have the pieces it needs to be a tough unit to defend against.

2. LSU

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There isn’t an offense that Pete Golding and the Rebels know as well as the one that will be run in Baton Rouge this season. Lane Kiffin and Charlie Weiss Jr. made the move from Oxford this offseason, and with them went the offense that the Rebels had excelled in.

While the pieces are new for the Tigers, as they will be relying on mostly transfers to impact games right away, the Kiffin offense puts defenses in a bind with its high-tempo, wide split receivers, and a run game that can punish opponents for being too worried about the pass.

3. Oklahoma

Apr 18, 2026; Norman, OK, USA; Oklahoma Sooners quarterback John Mateer (10) throws during the Oklahoma Spring Game at Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Much like their Red River rival, the Sooners were plagued by a lack of a running game last season. Even after bringing in Jayden Ott, one of the top running backs in the transfer portal last season, the Sooners lived and died by the passing game.

Under offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, the Sooners have an air-raid scheme not too dissimilar to what Lincoln Riley ran in Norman. Like LSU, the receivers will have wider splits, and they will try to create disadvantages in the box for defenses, while also implementing the quarterback run game.

If Oklahoma can achieve even just a serviceable run game, one that averages more than 118 yards per game, the Sooners will be a challenge.

4. Florida

Nov 29, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators running back Jadan Baugh (13) celebrates his touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Florida State Seminoles at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Kupbens-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you watched Georgia Tech the last few seasons, you’ve seen what now Florida offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner has done with less talent. He oversaw the development of Texas A&M transfer Haynes King and turned him into a dangerous threat at quarterback.

With the Yellow Jackets, he blended in his air raid and pro-style passing concepts with an innovative run game often spearheaded by his quarterback.

While Faulkner could certainly still mirror that in Gainesville if he opts for Tramel Jones at quarterback, it is more likely to see a run game focused around star running back Jadan Baugh, with more of a pocket passer at quarterback in Aaron Philo.

5. Georgia

Jan 1, 2026; New Orleans, LA, USA; Mississippi Rebels linebacker Suntarine Perkins (4) sacks Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) on a fourth down conversion attempt in the fourth quarter during the 2026 Sugar Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Don’t get it twisted; the Bulldogs by no means run an easy offense to defend against. They just don’t create as much conflict schematically as the teams ranked above them on this list.

However, where they will create conflict is with their personnel. Georgia will once again boast a talented roster, and while they have to replace much of their top receivers from a year ago, the Bulldogs bring back quarterback Gunner Stockton and top running backs Nate Frazier and Chauncey Bowens.

6. Auburn

Jul 21, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Alex Golesh speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you haven’t noticed the trend already, prepare yourself for the veer-and-shoot offenses in the SEC. New head coach for Auburn, Alex Golesh, may come from the defensive side of the ball, but his previous work experience with Tennessee’s Josh Heupel has seen him utilize the wide-choice offense that the Volunteers run.

This will be his first season as a head coach in the SEC, and many of his top players like quarterback Byrum Brown came with him from USF, which will be an intriguing watch.

7. Missouri

Missouri Tigers running back Ahmad Hardy (29) reacts to his first down pickup during the first quarter of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl at EverBank Stadium, Saturday, Dec. 27, 2025, in Jacksonville. Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Like Texas, Missouri’s offense is built around its wide-zone run game. They will look to get star running back Ahmad Hardy to the edge of defenses and do what he does best.

The Tigers will then marry that with its passing game that will be headlined by Ole Miss transfer quarterback Austin Simmons.

8. Mississippi State

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It goes without saying the Rebels will not be ones to let the Bulldogs of Mississippi sneak up on them. With head coach Jeff Lebby, the Bulldogs have a formidable offensive scheme, which again is another wide-choice system that features those wide split-out receivers and a passing game that looks to attack downfield.

Despite being less talented compared to many of its opponents last season, this was an offense that gave better teams trouble. Mississippi State took the likes of Tennessee and Texas to overtime last season, and beat Arizona State all the while scoring at least 30 points in two of those games.

9. Vanderbilt

Jul 21, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Clark Lea speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Without Diego Pavia at quarterback, it seems the Commodores look set to reinvent themselves on offense. They will go from having a dual-threat at quarterback to more of a pocket passer in five-star freshman Jared Curtis.

Although Curtis will give me less of a mobile presence in the backfield, they return top running back Sedrick Alexander, who figures to be a focal point of the physical Vanderbilt offense.

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