3 Up, 3 Down: Ole Miss Baseball Keys to Winning the College World Series

Ole Miss is back in Omaha, but the challenge only gets tougher against a North Carolina team that has been one of the nation’s most complete schools all season.

The Tar Heels feature a balanced lineup, quality starting pitching, and a defense capable of turning momentum in an instant.

If the Rebels want to continue their postseason run, these six factors could determine whether they advance.

Slow Down Jake Schaffner

May 29, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels infielder Jake Schaffner (2) runs to first after a hit during game 2 of the Chapel Hill Regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

All good offenses start with traffic on the bases, and that's how the University of North Carolina offense works with their shortstop, Jake Schaffner. He always makes sure that he pressures the other team's defense with his contact hitting skills and elite base running. Schaffner has been doing very well, hitting-wise, boasting a batting average of .358.

Ole Miss cannot afford free passes early in innings, something the starters sorta struggled with in regional play as Ole Miss pitchers allowed 12 walks over five regional games. Getting ahead in the count and forcing Schaffner to hit from behind will go a long way, disrupting the Tar Heels’ hot offense.

Win the Battle Against North Carolina’s Experienced Arms

June 7, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels catcher Colin Hynek (23) celebrates with pitcher Walker McDuffie (40) in the ninth inning against the USC Trojans at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

North Carolina will have depended heavily on its pitching, which has performed extremely well under pressure during regional play. Regardless of whether it is the starting pitcher or any pitcher out of the bullpen, the Tar Heels always make sure not to gift away cheap outs.

The Ole Miss batters should compete for every plate appearance and avoid swinging for quick strikes. By increasing the pitch count, North Carolina may be forced to use its bullpen prematurely. Ole Miss has had a good amount of walks in these playoff games recording 23 over the past two weeks.

Let the Middle of the Order Carry the Offense

Ole Miss infielder Judd Utermark (27) fouls off a ball during a college baseball game between Mississippi State and Ole Miss at Trustmark Park in Pearl, Miss., on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. Mississippi State defeated Ole Miss in the Governor’s Cup 7-3. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It is when Ole Miss plays its best baseball that its biggest hitters come through in critical situations. Players like Brayden Randle and Hayden Federico have stepped in big ways and have proven themselves capable of singlehandedly turning around the tide of the game. Randle has a .471 average in these playoffs, complementing Federico's .474 average.

A solid approach at the plate will be essential against a disciplined pitching staff; yet, the Rebels must produce extra-base hits to take advantage of scoring chances.

Don’t Give Gavin Gallaher Extra Opportunities

May 31, 2026; Chapel Hill, NC, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels infielder Gavin Gallaher (5) fist bumps head coach Scott Forbes at third against the East Carolina Pirates during the Chapel Hill Regional at Boshamer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-Imagn Images | William Howard-Imagn Images

The other guy who is ready to make an impact for his team with his bat is North Carolina’s infielder Gavin Gallaher. Giving him extra opportunities on the bases with some defensive lapses would prove to be detrimental very soon. Gallaher has a .511 career batting average in postseason play after his historic 2025 Chapel Hill regional, where he batted .722 over that weekend.

Throughout their run in the postseason, Ole Miss has kept up the good work defensively. Keeping that streak going will be crucial when facing a lineup that thrives on defensive errors. Owen Paino has been a standout at shortstop since the beginning of these regional games.

Avoid Falling Behind Early

Ole Miss Rebels players celebrate with the Super Regional trophy as Auburn Tigers take on Ole Miss Rebels during the NCAA Super Regional game two at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, June 6, 2026. Ole Miss Rebels defeated Auburn Tigers 5-3 clinching the series. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

North Carolina is not bothered with being ahead, as its pitchers are capable of shortening games and making their opponents play in a hurry. Ole Miss has had to come from behind in every regional game they played in is still 5-0. If the Rebels can just get ahead early and keep their foot on the gas, they will have a smoother College World Series run compared to regional play.

For Ole Miss, there is no obligation for it to score first, but it must not allow North Carolina to take an early multi-run lead. It should keep the game even to be able to rely on its pitchers' capabilities later on in the game.

Don’t Let the Moment Become Too Big

Ole Miss Rebels' Walker Hooks (19) celebrates victory as Auburn Tigers take on Ole Miss Rebels during the NCAA Super Regional game two at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, June 6, 2026. Ole Miss Rebels defeated Auburn Tigers 5-3 clinching the series. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The College World Series is different from every other stage in college baseball. Momentum swings quickly, and emotional mistakes can be just as damaging as physical ones. Ole Miss and Mike Bianco have been here before, as just four short years ago, they won it all in this position. Being underfeated in both regional games is a huge momentum boost for Ole Miss heading into the weekend.

Experience in the postseason and a team that has already faced and overcome pressure can be key factors in Ole Miss’s favor. With poise, execution of basic skills, and making sure North Carolina has to work for every run, the Rebels will definitely give themselves a fighting chance to extend their season.

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