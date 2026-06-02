World Series Roadblock: Everything Ole Miss Baseball Fans Need to Know About Auburn

The Ole Miss Rebels looked great in their regional round and now head back to the Deep South to face an SEC opponent in the Auburn Tigers.

The Tigers went 4-1 in their region and besides their first game, which they lost, have looked solid in the tournament so far.

The Rebels are in for a battle. The Tigers have great pitching and bats that could send Ole Miss home.

Jake Marciano

Auburn Tigers' Jake Marciano pitches as Auburn Tigers take on LSU Tigers | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The first threat the Rebels have to worry about is left-handed pitcher Jake Marciano. He will likely be the first arm against Ole Miss on Friday, June 5th.

Marciano has been dominant all season. He went into their regional tournament with a 2.64 ERA. After one bad start against the Milwaukee Panthers, where he gave up six runs in one inning, his ERA jumped over three. However, he came back in a winner-take-all game against Milwaukee and pitched four innings, giving up only two runs.

Marciano is a strikeout pitcher. He has totaled 108 so far and could be trouble for a Rebels team that strikes out a lot.

However, he has shown he can be knocked around. If the Rebels can get to him early, they could get a very important win to start the series.

Jackson Sanders

Auburn Tigers' Jackson Sanders celebrates victory as Auburn Tigers take on Milwaukee Panthers | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The road doesn’t get easier for Rebels hitters. They will likely go against left-handed pitcher Jackson Sanders in game two.

Sanders is arguably a better pitcher than Maricano, despite him not being the Friday night starter for the Tigers. He is 5-1 on the year with a 2.63 ERA.

He appeared in relief for Marciano in their last game against the Panthers and only gave up one run in five innings.

The Rebels face a tough task. They are going to have to steal a game from one of these pitchers, or they will be sent home early.

Auburn Lineup

This Auburn lineup is one of the scariest the Rebels will have faced all season. Similar to Arizona State, a lot of their hitters are hitting well into the .300s. The only difference is that this Tigers lineup hit that well in the best conference in college baseball.

Their best hitter is third baseman Eric Guevara. He is hitting .325 on the season with 13 home runs and a .543 slugging percentage.

Rebel starters Hunter Elliott and Cade Townsend will have to show out to give Ole Miss their best chance for a trip to Omaha.

Coach Bianco's squad is red-hot right now and is preparing for a showdown against a great Auburn team.

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