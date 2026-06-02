Ole Miss Super Regional Report: Schedule, How to Watch, Opponent Breakdown

The Rebels will take on Auburn in the Auburn Super Regional with a trip to Omaha on the line.

Auburn advanced out of its regional on Monday with an 8-3 win over Milwaukee at Plainsman Park. Auburn was defeated by Milwaukee in the first meeting between the two teams, sending the Tigers to the losers' bracket and forcing them to win four consecutive games to advance.

Ole Miss did not face Auburn during the regular season, which is somewhat surprising considering Auburn played one of the toughest schedules in the country.

Regional Schedule/How To Watch

Jun 1, 2025; Oxford, MS, USA; Mississippi Rebels first base Will Furniss (36) and infielder Owen Paino (6) react after a home run during the third inning against the Murray State Racers. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The super-regional round of the 2026 NCAA Baseball Tournament will begin on Friday, June 5, and end on Sunday, June 7.

Ole Miss will face the Auburn Tigers on Friday, June 5, at 7:00 p.m. CT on ESPN2.

Following Friday's game, the Rebels will take on Auburn on Saturday at 4:00 p.m. CT on ESPN.

If Ole Miss and Auburn each win a game and force a Game 3, that game will be played on Sunday, June 7, with the time still to be determined.

Who: Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 4 Auburn Tigers

What: Auburn Super Regional

When: Friday, June 5 - Sunday, June 7

Where: Plainsman Park - Auburn, AL

TV/Streaming: Game 1 - Friday, June 5 at 7 pm CT on ESPN2 | Game 2 - Saturday, June 6 at 4 pm CT on ESPN | Game 3 (if necessary) - Sunday, June 7 (Time TBD)

Opponent Breakdown

Auburn Tigers' Jackson Sanders (36) celebrates victory as Auburn Tigers take on Milwaukee Panthers during the NCAA Regional Baseball tournament at Plainsman Park in Auburn, Ala. on Monday, June 1, 2026. Auburn Tigers defeated Milwaukee Panthers 8-3. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Auburn finished the regular season at 38–19, as Tigers head coach Butch Thompson has done a phenomenal job with the program in his 11th season at Auburn.

Auburn has the third-best RPI in college baseball despite recording 19 losses during the regular season. RPI is a mathematical formula used by the NCAA to rank college baseball teams based on a team's winning percentage, strength of schedule, and the strength of its opponents' schedules.

The Tigers struggled somewhat on the road during the 2026 regular season, finishing 10–8 away from home, but posted an impressive 21–10 record at home.

Auburn is led by Chris Rembert, who serves as the Tigers' second baseman. Rembert was named a First-Team All-SEC selection and is one of Auburn's best defensive players.

The Tigers’ best pitcher is Jake Maricano, whom they got from Virginia Tech via the transfer portal. Maricano struggled a bit in the regional, throwing one inning against Milwaukee and allowing eight hits and six earned runs in Auburn’s opening game against Milwaukee.

Ole Miss and Auburn's last baseball matchup came during the final weekend of the 2025 regular season, when Ole Miss won two out of three against Auburn in Oxford.

Both Auburn and Ole Miss will be looking to go to Omaha in hopes of winning a national championship in 2026.

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