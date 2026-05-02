Chris Beard Just Landed Another Transfer Commitment For Ole Miss

The Ole Miss Rebels men's basketball team continues to make moves in the transfer portal this offseason.

Ole Miss landed another portal commitment on Friday, securing a verbal pledge from Arizona State transfer forward Santiago Trouet. He now gives head coach Chris Beard and the Rebels their sixth portal addition of the offseason. Ole Miss needed to make some major roster changes and has done just that, but there's more work to be done.

A product of Buenos Aires, Argentina, Trouet played his first two years at San Diego before transferring to Arizona State. This past season with the Sun Devils, he started 30 of 31 games while posting 8.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per contest. Trouet now gives Ole Miss a strong rebounder in the frontcourt with veteran experience and solid scoring ability.

Ole Miss Basketball's Portal Class Starting to Take Shape

Arizona State Sun Devils forward Santiago Trouet against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Desert Financial Arena. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Along with Trouet, the Rebels have landed five other transfers this cycle. This includes Seton Hall guard Adam Clark, Pitt forward Roman Siulepa, Saint Joseph's forward Dasear Haskins, James Madison forward Christian Brown and Pepperdine center Stefan Cicic.

Ole Miss' portal class currently ranks at No. 31 overall in the country, per 247Sports. The Rebels have relied on adding multiple mid-major players and haven't landed a star-studded transfer this offseason. This hardly means that Ole Miss won't have success next season, but it will certainly be interesting to see how the roster and rotation ends up coming together.

Along with the transfer additions, the Rebels have also lost multiple players who elected to enter the portal. Ole Miss said goodbye to guard Travis Perry (Dayton), forward Corey Chest (Michigan), point guard Eduardo Klafke (Butler), center James Scott (Georgia) and small forward Tylis Jordan (Georgia Tech) who have all found new homes out of the portal.

These departures have left Beard with a tough job, but the additions to the roster so far have given fans reason for confidence next season. This includes Trouet, who delivered some impressive performances against talented competition this past season.

He finished the season with six double-doubles and 12 games of 10+ points. This was highlighted by his performance against Oklahoma State when he had a season-best 16 points to go along with 10 rebounds in a road win.

Trouet also had 10 points and 11 rebounds against No. 19 Gonzaga in Arizona State's third game of the season.

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