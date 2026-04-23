Ole Miss Basketball Loses Dynamic Player to Transfer Portal in Stunning Decision

Ole Miss Rebels forward James Scott will officially enter the NCAA Transfer Portal after spending one season in Oxford, he revealed on Thursday.

Scott's departure immediately puts the Rebels in a unique position in the frontcourt with multiple members of the 2025-26 season making the decision to leave the program this offseason.

The talented forward appeared in 35 games total for the Rebels where he averaged 17.9 minutes per game for Chris Beard and Co. - averaging 4.6 rebounds and 3.9 points per game while also adding 1.9 blocks a night as well.

Scott made the move to Ole Miss last offseason after a stint with the Louisville Cardinals where he started 31 of the 35 games he appeared in - averaging 7.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game.

Now, after time with the Ole Miss Rebels, Louisville Cardinals, and Charleston, Scott will enter the Transfer Portal once again in search of a fourth program.

NEW: Ole Miss forward James Scott is expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports.https://t.co/RR569GROeG pic.twitter.com/1kKBwpA2Mk — Transfer Portal (@TransferPortal) April 23, 2026

Ole Miss has seen several members of the 2025-26 roster enter the Transfer Portal this offseason as roster reconstruction continues in the Magnolia State.

The Departures:

- Eduardo Klafke (Transferred to Butler)

- Hobert Grayson IV

- Corey Chest (Transferred to McNeese State)

- Tylis Jordan (Transferred to Georgia Tech)

- Augusto Cassia (Transferred to UTEP)

- Koren Johnson

- Travis Perry (Transferred to Dayton)

- Niko Bundalo

- James Scott

The Additions:

- Roman Siulepa - Forward (Pittsburgh Panthers)

- Adam Clark - Guard (Seton Hall)

- ND Okafor - Center (Washington State)

- Christian Brown - Forward (James Madison)

Courtesy of Ole Miss Rebels Basketball.

Chris Beard's Take: Players Making Their Own Decisions

“Our relationship with these players is just getting started, whether we coach them next year or not. That’s one thing you can get in our program: we’re going to have your back for the rest of our lives, Beard said of his 2025-26 squad after the season," Beard said at the end of the 2025-26 season

"These guys, hopefully, every single one of them will outlive me by a million years. Till the day I’m not here anymore, we’ll have their backs.”

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