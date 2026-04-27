Ole Miss Basketball Lands Dynamic Bucket-Getter To Strong Transfer Portal Class

Saint Joseph's guard Dasear Haskins is Oxford bound after revealing a commitment to Chris Beard and the Ole Miss Rebels on Monday, according to multiple reports.

Haskins is coming off of a strong 2025-26 campaign for the Hawks where he pieced together averages of 11.1 points and 6.4 rebounds while shooting 48 percent from the field. He started in all of St. Joseph's games in what was his redshirt-sophomore campaign.

The 6-foot-8, 200-pounder out of Camden (N.J.) will now enter the 2026-27 season as a critical component to the backcourt in Oxford as an important addition for Beard and Co.

Haskins landed on the 2024-25 Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team after appearing in all 35 games for the Hawks - emerging as a strong contributor as a freshman.

Now, he's set to take on another strong role for Beard and Co. this upcoming season where Haskins has made his move official. He's heading South to the Magnolia State to compete in the Southeastern Conference with the Ole Miss Rebels.

Ole Miss has already inked forwards Christian Brown (James Madison), ND Okafor (Washington State) and Roman Siulepa (Pittsburgh) as the additions to the front-court.

NEWS: Saint Joseph’s transfer Dasear Haskins has committed to Ole Miss, source told @LeagueRDY.



The 6-foot-8 wing spent three seasons at Saint Joseph’s and averaged 11.4PPG, 6.4RPG and 1.4APG in 2025-26. https://t.co/zgVnWg1dgt pic.twitter.com/ITUZS8VVvL — Sam Kayser (@KayserHoops) April 27, 2026

Adam Clark (Seton Hall) will join Haskins in the backcourt as the strong signees to this point via the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The Departures:

- Eduardo Klafke (Transferred to Butler)

- Hobert Grayson IV

- Corey Chest (Transferred to McNeese State)

- Tylis Jordan (Transferred to Georgia Tech)

- Augusto Cassia (Transferred to UTEP)

- Koren Johnson

- Travis Perry (Transferred to Dayton)

- Niko Bundalo

- James Scott

The Additions:

- Roman Siulepa - Forward (Pittsburgh Panthers)

- Adam Clark - Guard (Seton Hall)

- ND Okafor - Center (Washington State)

- Christian Brown - Forward (James Madison)

- Dasear Haskins - Guard (St. Joseph's)

Chris Beard's Offseason Thoughts:

“Our relationship with these players is just getting started, whether we coach them next year or not. That’s one thing you can get in our program: we’re going to have your back for the rest of our lives, Beard said of his 2025-26 squad after the season," Beard said at the end of the 2025-26 season

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Ole Miss Football Wide Receiver Reveals Definitive Statement on Remaining With Rebels

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Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and Ole Miss Rebels On SI: @OleMissOnSI for all coverage surrounding the Ole Miss program.